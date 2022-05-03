‘Cancer shouldn’t be the reason to be scared, uncertain’: Chhavi Mittal on living life to the fullest during recovery

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last month, has been documenting her cancer journey on social media in order to encourage other patients and raise awareness among women. The actor is now cancer-free, and is undergoing post-surgery recovery.

Taking baby steps towards normalcy, she recently went to a salon to get her hair washed. “As per doctor’s orders, I had gone down to the salon at the hospital to get a hair wash. He recommended that it’s safer than trying to do it myself. I agreed. I wouldn’t deny that I was nervous and unsure, but only about whether I’d be able to walk that much… I was definitely looking forward to anything that would remotely make me feel normal,” she wrote.

Chhavi added that she also went for an evening walk with a friend to “feel normal”. “Last evening I came back home and went for a late evening walk with my bestie coz again, I just wanted to feel normal.”

Urging cancer patients to not feel dejected, she added, “May I take a moment here and assert that cancer is not something ANYBODY is happy about getting. But if someone does get it, it shouldn’t be the reason to be morose, scared or uncertain or to stop living your life. In fact, it’s all the more reason to live your life to the fullest! And for the caregivers, these little things matter.. more than you think… to uplift someone’s mood and turn them away from the precipice of negativity.”

Giving an update about her cancer-recovery process to fans and followers, she noted, “My surgery is behind me, I’ll take around a month to fully recover, then the treatment (chemo/radiation I don’t know yet) will begin, then the cancer meds and along with it a lifestyle change will be in order.”

Despite the physical and mental difficulties posed by the disease, the actor is upbeat and hopeful. “Am I low? No. Am I up for this challenge? Hell yes! Jo hai dekhenge, aur kucch accha hi karenge! As for baby steps, I’ll get my nails done this week!”

A week ago, she had shared that she is now cancer-free with a long update on her Instagram account. “When the anesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer-free!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!