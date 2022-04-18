Chhavi Mittal educates people on what not to say to a cancer patient: ‘You’re lucky, some have it bad’

Chhavi Mittal is detailing her experience fighting breast cancer on social media, apprising her fans and followers of how she is doing, what she is feeling, while also raising awareness about the disease and doing away with the stigma attached to it.

In a new Instagram post, the actor raised an important issue, of what to “never say to a cancer patient”: “What you have is nothing, I’ve seen people fight worse. You’re lucky. Some people actually have it bad.”

“Cancer is a fight for not just the patient, but everybody around them. The least you can do is be sensitive. No two cancer journeys are the same, but then why’s there a need to compare?” Mittal asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

The SIT actor also wrote that “nobody’s ‘lucky’ to have cancer”. “…though you are very lucky if you detect it early. As I am.”

Thanking her followers on social media, she wrote that they “give [her] strength no end with [their] messages and wishes and experiences”.

ALSO READ | Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

Mittal, who is a mother-of-two, wrote the caption alongside a video of herself going “for a PET scan pre-surgery”. She smiled as she looked at the camera — doing a hair flip and exuding positive vibes. “I keep thinking I’ll be lucky enough for the cancer to simply not be there anymore! Whatever it’ll be, I’m prepared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

She had shared in a previous post how she came to know of her breast cancer, writing that she had gone to the doctor for a “minor gym injury in the chest” when they found the lump.

We wish the actor speedy recovery!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!