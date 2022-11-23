Chhavi Mittal says consuming this mineral ‘is really important in the long run’

Chhavi Mittal frequently shares essential health and fitness tips that one must try and follow regularly. And, one of the most crucial aspects of achieving optimum health is, of course, diet. So, what should your diet entail? While a lot is spoken about the consumption of protein, not many know that calcium is equally significant in keeping our well-being in check. In India, the average calcium intake is only 429 mg per day against the requirement of 800-1000 mg per day, according to the map launched by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), a non-governmental organisation.

“One very important thing we have to include in our diet is calcium,” Chhavi started out saying in a YouTube video where she took users through her busy day filled with work and family commitments. In the video, she added that we, especially women, must ensure adequate intake of calcium.

Sharing the benefits, Chhavi said, “It is needed for bone health, teeth health, and protection against osteoporosis. Women are far more at risk of osteoporosis than men. So, they need to take better care of themselves.”

She explained that one must “maintain the intake of calcium from a young age” and not wait till the risk of osteoporosis hits. Adding that milk is the best source of calcium, the actor-producer said, “There are a lot of other vegetables also which are good sources of calcium, but milk is our primary source of calcium.”

Agreeing, Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive said, “Calcium is an important mineral in our diet. It is primarily required for nerve function, muscle contraction, and bone development. We require a minimum of 600 mg of calcium a day and ideally above 800 mg.”

She added that the best sources are dairy and bony parts of animals. “Small fish with chewable bones are a very good healthy source. Dairy can be problematic for a lot of people who are allergic to dairy proteins or are lactose intolerant. We don’t recommend calcium supplements since they are associated with dangerous side effects including heart attacks, strokes and kidney stones, and are very commonly contaminated with lead, which is toxic,” the expert added.

Apart from ingesting calcium by itself, Pradhan explained that “having adequate levels of vitamins A, D, K2, and magnesium are highly important to maintain adequate calcium levels in the blood”.

