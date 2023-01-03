‘My breasts are being discussed like a commodity’: Chhavi Mittal shuts down ‘insensitive’ comments on social media

Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year, beat the disease successfully after undergoing surgery. Serving inspiration to many, she detailed her entire healing journey on Instagram and YouTube and often got candid about her challenges. But months after her recovery, Chhavi continues to be trolled and scrutinised on social media.

Something similar happened when Chhavi, who was on a trip to Dubai with her family recently, posted pictures in a bikini from a beach. This led to many users talking about her breasts in the comment section, with one writing, “Brest cancer mein breast kaatne nhi padte? (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Shutting down such trolls, the actor wrote, “Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity.”

She began by saying that she is “a breast cancer survivor” who has “fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well”.

Asking people to address such issues with sensitivity, Chhavi added, “While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a little sensitivity wouldn’t hurt, don’t you think? This person has gone to the extent of saying “celebs are used to such comments”. Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is ‘used to’ such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights, which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime.”

Next, she shared how breast cancer surgery happens. “There’s lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast). There’s mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Additionally, there’s reconstruction. “I had a reconstruction surgery too to make the breasts look the way they were earlier. This was done by cutting a piece of my latissimus dorsi muscle and creating a mini flap. Silicones may be opted for in case of a mastectomy. And no, I did not need silicones,” she said.

Chhavi said that surviving breast cancer has been “a life-changing experience” for her. “This is a new life that I’m living and it’s not the same as the previous one. It’s been 7 months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine. But I get by because it’s an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful, day in and day out,” she said.

She ended her note by expressing gratitude toward people who stood up for her against such insensitive comments. ” I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. Love and peace,” she concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!