‘Found the courage to flaunt this scar’: Chhavi Mittal on being a ‘proud cancer survivor’

Chhavi Mittal, who has been actively documenting her breast cancer journey following her diagnosis, on social media to raise awareness, has once again written a compelling note on why she chooses to celebrate her cancer scar every day.

“Scars. You can see the ones on the body…but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday, when I found the courage to flaunt this scar…there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets,” she expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Addressing questions on whether she will get the scars removed using laser surgery, Mittal said: “…I say ‘never’! They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor.”

Soon, the comments section was filled with appreciative messages.

“Let people flinch or comment. It shows their mental blockage. You continue fighting and continue flaunting it and continue being strong…All my best wishes with you,” wrote one user, while another commented, “The scar makes you look even more courageously gorgeous”.

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She had previously shared that it was after a gym injury — for which she had to visit a doctor — that a lump was detected in one of her breasts.

The actor also said that in her case, there has been no family history of breast cancer. “It is definitely a physical struggle, the body goes through a lot. I don’t want to make it an emotional struggle, so I smile and try to be as strong as I can.”

“To all women, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do 6 monthly PET scans mandatorily… so in order to save your life from breast cancer, PLEASE do regular self examination/mammograms… and do not neglect a lump if you find one,” she added.

