‘I only recover from this point’: Chhavi Mittal announces completion of radiation therapy

In April this year, Chhavi Mittal had opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Since then, she has been regularly updating fans about her treatment and recovery. On Thursday, the actor announced that the radiation therapy, which is a crucial part of her breast cancer treatment, has finally concluded.

Chhavi posted three pictures on her social media account and wrote, “Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story!”

“I can’t keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I’ll be a free bird!” she captioned the post.

Sharing the fun method adopted by her to hold her breath during the treatment, Chhavi revealed, “I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given and when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun and build on my breath-holding time, I would always count in my mind… Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2…”

Actor Pooja Gor, who accompanied her for one of her radiation sessions, told her a joke that changed the way she counted for the remaining sessions. “How does a hippi count his wives?? Mrs hippi 1, Mrs hippi 2…”

Chhavi added that these little things “made my radiation smooth and I can’t thank the universe enough for how blessed I am”. “Soon, this will all be behind me,” she said.

The actor is now also getting back to weight lifting gradually. “It’s difficult for me to hold back and not give my 100% to something. Taking baby steps to resume weight lifting is so so much more challenging than just going all out,” she wrote, sharing a clip of herself doing weight lifts in a gym.

