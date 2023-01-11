Chhavi Mittal reveals her ‘breast cancer follow-up scans were perfect’

Diagnosed in April last year, Chhavi Mittal emerged breast cancer-free following a successful surgery. Despite beating the condition, experts recommend that survivors follow certain health measures post-surgery including regular examinations, medical tests, or both, to track their recovery. As such, the actor-producer recently underwent her “first follow-up after the breast cancer surgery”.

“Do I look pretty?” she asked her followers on Instagram, sharing a video of herself on her way to the clinic for a check-up.

After the scan, she posted another picture of herself, saying she is “feeling on top of the world”. She informed the fans that her “breast cancer follow-up scans were perfect”.

“My health is in top shape and the doctors are all super thrilled, as am I! One of them asked me how can I not be scared. How did I recover this fast? How do I do it? To answer that, I don’t know. I don’t think and anticipate before I jump, I guess. Because let’s face it.. life already has plans for you… you just have to play along. I prefer to have fun while I do that. Hai na?” she added further.

Emphasising the significance of such scans, Dr G Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Director – Oncology Services, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Hemato Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said that breast cancer survivors need to follow up regularly. “The follow-up schedule is usually every 3 months for the first two years from diagnosis followed by every six months for the next 3 years followed by annual visits thereafter. Each follow-up visit thorough clinical evaluation of the patient including breast examination is done by the doctor,” he said.

The expert added that since breast cancer survivors are at high risk of developing breast cancer in the opposite breast, they are suggested high-risk screening. “Annual mammogram is suggested and clinical examination is suggested in the interval period. Routine PET/CT is not indicated in follow-up unless the doctor has a suspicion of recurrence,” he explained further.

