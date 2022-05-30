Chhavi Mittal talks about a bra conundrum after surgery for breast cancer; take a look

Chhavi Mittal, who underwent a surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis, has been regularly sharing updates about health and recovery process. As part of her post-operative care, she has been undergoing radiotherapy, too, the actor shared on Instagram a few days ago.

Recently, however, she talked about a “#dharamsankat” pertaining to a bra situation — to wear or not to wear it. Mittal wrote that while her surgeon has asked her to “wear tight bras for support”, her “radiotherapy doctor says to wear no bra or loose ones”.

“Although I try to listen to them both and find a middle ground, this weekend I came to the farm and for the travel I wore a sports bra… which was not the best decision,” the Shitty Ideas Trending actor wrote in the caption accompanying a selfie.

She continued, “I feel swelling and pain, which could be due to the rude shock of the travel or maybe mild side effect of the radiation, but nevertheless… chillin’ like a villain [because] this will be over before I know it!”

According to Dipalee Borade, consultant, radiation oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Navi Mumbai, after surgery, a bra is advised for support to the breast to avoid pain and stretching over the scar, till a proper healing happens.

“Complete scar healing takes place around 4 to 6 weeks. During radiotherapy, one should avoid any friction over the irradiated site, so doctors will advise not to wear bra or wear loose cotton bra,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that the skin basically becomes more sensitive during radiotherapy, so any sort of rubbing will increase the skin reaction.

“One can wear loose cotton bra during radiotherapy and one week after completion. Afterwards, they are free to wear any kind of bra and prosthesis,” Dr Borade concludes.

