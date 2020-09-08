Curry leaves: Know the best way to consume them for maximum health benefits

Your kitchen garden is a powerful storehouse of essential herbs and greens that not only lend flavours to your meals but also help you keep away numerous health issues or even manage them. That is why you must pay attention to your kitchen garden, especially the beneficial herbs like curry leaves that you have grown.
Here’s Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar sharing more about how curry leaves can be made a more prominent part of your life. From her own experience, Dr Bhavsar shared a few quick pointers that we thought can come in handy.
Check out her post below:
View this post on Instagram
I've started consuming approx 7-10 curry leaves daily with my morning immune tea since few days. Curry leaves helps in reducing hairfall, prevents grey hairs & improves hair growth. How to consume: You could either chew few leaves and then drink some water or just boil the leaves in a cup of water for 5-7 mins, strain and drink while its luke warm. Apart from hair health, it also helps in several other disorders. Here are a host of ideas about how to use curry leaves otherwise: ⬇ Nausea: Fry them (6 fresh curry leaves, washed, dried and then fried with ½ teaspoon ghee), cooled and eat (chew them). Bad breath: Fresh curry leaves (5 curry leaves), Chew for 5 minutes, then rinse mouth with water. Diarrhoea: Curry-leaf paste (30 leaves- grind into a paste), mix in buttermilk & have it. Diabetes: Make a Chutney outto them, which can be eaten with food, in a roti roll or mixed in anything. MOUTH-ULCERS: Curry leaf powder is mixed with honey and applied over the mouth ulcer. 2-3 days medication relieves stomatitis. Follow @drdixa_healingsouls for more ayurveda updates.
“I’ve started consuming approximately seven-ten curry leaves daily with my morning immune tea. Curry leaves help in reducing hair fall, prevent grey hair and improve hair growth,” she said.
Here’s how to have them
You can either chew them and then drink some water or just boil the leaves in a cup of water for five-seven minutes, strain and drink while it is still lukewarm. Apart from hair health, it also helps in several other disorders.
ALSO READ | From aiding digestion to controlling diabetes: Know the many health benefits of curry leaves
Some ways in which you can use curry leaves are:
Nausea
Fry them (six fresh curry leaves, washed, dried and then fried with half teaspoon ghee), cooled and eat (chew them).
Bad breath
Fresh five curry leaves, chew for five minutes, then rinse mouth with water.
Diarrhoea
Make a paste of 30 leaves and mix in buttermilk and have it.
Diabetes
Make a chutney of it which can be eaten with food, in a roti roll or mixed in anything.
Mouth ulcers
Curry leaf powder is mixed with honey and applied over mouth ulcer. Two-three days medication relieves stomatitis.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.