Curry leaves: Know the best way to consume them for maximum health benefits

Make sure you are having curry leaves the right way to live healthy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Your kitchen garden is a powerful storehouse of essential herbs and greens that not only lend flavours to your meals but also help you keep away numerous health issues or even manage them. That is why you must pay attention to your kitchen garden, especially the beneficial herbs like curry leaves that you have grown.

Here’s Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar sharing more about how curry leaves can be made a more prominent part of your life. From her own experience, Dr Bhavsar shared a few quick pointers that we thought can come in handy.

Check out her post below:

“I’ve started consuming approximately seven-ten curry leaves daily with my morning immune tea. Curry leaves help in reducing hair fall, prevent grey hair and improve hair growth,” she said.

Here’s how to have them

You can either chew them and then drink some water or just boil the leaves in a cup of water for five-seven minutes, strain and drink while it is still lukewarm. Apart from hair health, it also helps in several other disorders.

ALSO READ | From aiding digestion to controlling diabetes: Know the many health benefits of curry leaves

Some ways in which you can use curry leaves are:

Nausea

Fry them (six fresh curry leaves, washed, dried and then fried with half teaspoon ghee), cooled and eat (chew them).

Bad breath

Fresh five curry leaves, chew for five minutes, then rinse mouth with water.

Get your hands on curry leaves for remedying a host of health pangs. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Get your hands on curry leaves for remedying a host of health pangs. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diarrhoea

Make a paste of 30 leaves and mix in buttermilk and have it.

Diabetes

Make a chutney of it which can be eaten with food, in a roti roll or mixed in anything.

Mouth ulcers

Curry leaf powder is mixed with honey and applied over mouth ulcer. Two-three days medication relieves stomatitis.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd