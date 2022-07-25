The ‘good-for-you nutrients’ cherries come packed with are…

Cherries are one of the most loved fruits. The small, sweet, and tart fruit is not only a delight to the taste buds, but is also packed with umpteen health benefits.

Listing its benefits, nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote, “Putting out a big bowl of cherries is a sure way to show it’s summer. This red-coloured fruit packs a whole lot of good-for-you nutrients and health benefits.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Agreed Dr Rachna Agarwal, a nutrition expert, and said that “they are loaded with phytochemicals, a type of antioxidant that helps to reduce bad cholesterol and thus prevent cardiovascular diseases and regulate blood pressure. Since it is rich in vitamin C it also helps build immunity, prevent respiratory disorders, and improve oral health.”

She added that due to the presence of a hormone called melatonin, cherries can be helpful in inducing peaceful sleep and are also good for mental health.

Dr Agarwal further said that one can opt for the Indian variety over the imported ones, as they are fresh and healthier. “The red-yellow variety from Kashmir is equally healthy and sweet as compared to the dark red ones,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also shared some benefits of this seasonal fruit on Instagram.

Increases cancer fighting abilities: Consuming cherries has been shown to improve a body’s ability to fight off the growth of cancerous cells , especially in the colon, prostate, breast, and ovarian cancer, according to studies. This is due to the actions of fiber, vitamin C, and anthocyanins, among other properties.

Consuming cherries has been shown to improve a body’s ability to fight off the growth of , especially in the colon, prostate, breast, and ovarian cancer, according to studies. This is due to the actions of fiber, vitamin C, and anthocyanins, among other properties. Can help improve skin: An anti-inflammatory diet is ideal for skin health. The major source of antioxidants [in cherries] is from anthocyanins, but cherries also contain vitamins A, C, E, and potassium which preserve youthful skin, keep it hydrated, and shield it from environmental stressors.

Can boost exercise recovery: Exercise-induced muscle pain, soreness, and loss of strength can signiﬁcantly be reduced by cherry consumption. The anti-antioxidant compounds and anti-inflammatory properties of anthocyanins in cherries may help relieve exercise-induced muscle pain, damage, and inflammation.

Exercise-induced muscle pain, soreness, and loss of strength can signiﬁcantly be reduced by cherry consumption. The anti-antioxidant compounds and anti-inflammatory properties of anthocyanins in cherries may help relieve exercise-induced muscle pain, damage, and inflammation. Boosts brain power: The anthocyanins in cherries are thought to boost cognitive function, prevent memory loss and protect against Alzheimer’s Disease. The polyphenols in cherries help us process new information effectively and improve communication between our brain and the rest of our body.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!