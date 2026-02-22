‘Warm water before sunrise…’: Chef Vikas Khanna shares how he changed his diet to beat burnout and fatigue

Vikas Khanna further added that when he eats according to the sun rather than the clock, his mind becomes calmer, his thoughts clearer and reactions gentler.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 22, 2026
How Ayurvedic diet changed Vikas Khanna's stress levelsHow Ayurvedic diet changed Vikas Khanna's stress levels. (Source: Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)
Living between time zones, juggling intense projects, catching flights, early shoots, and long creative nights left Chef Vikas Khanna drained. So much so that his body slowly began to forget where mornings began and nights ended. “Fatigue first appears in the body, but it quietly enters the mind. You lose clarity, patience, and even gratitude,” the chef shared on his latest Instagram post, adding that he realised he wasn’t tired because of work, but because his rhythm was broken.

Even though his profession revolves around food, it all changed when the MasterChef India judge began treating food as his “balance”, all thanks to Ayurveda and holistic science. “Diet became my anchor. I began to treat food not as indulgence, but as alignment,” he added.

Detailing the changes he made to his diet, Khanna further elaborated, “Warm water before sunrise, simple meals, less gluten, less sugar, less excess, more seasonal produce, early dinners whenever possible,” adding that when he eats according to the sun rather than the clock, his mind becomes calmer, his thoughts clearer, and reactions gentler.

Taking a cue from his admission, we consulted health experts and learnt what would happen if we started following Khanna’s routine.

Why you should eat with the sun

Pratiksha Kadam, chief dietitian at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explained that eating with the sun enhances vitamin D production, which in turn increases calcium absorption and improves bone density. “You biologically perform better during the day, so when you eat with the sun, it aids your body in optimal digestive enzyme output. Studies have found that eating in the daytime helps with blood sugar control, resulting in weight management and better metabolic health,” she said.

Holistic health and wellness coach Isha Lall cited growing research linking sunlight exposure during meals to improved digestion, hormonal balance, and overall well-being. “It strengthens your circadian rhythm, the body’s internal clock, which regulates digestion, metabolism and sleep. Natural sunlight also boosts serotonin (feel-good hormone) production, which not only uplifts your mood but also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin that affects appetite, and leptin that signals fullness,” she further explained.

How Ayurvedic diet changed Vikas Khanna's stress levels “I began to treat food not as indulgence, but as alignment,” said Khanna. (Source: Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

According to her, drinking warm water in the morning can help with constipation. Since the gastrointestinal (GI) tract is one big muscle, the heat of the water helps it relax slightly, easing bowel movements, Lall added.

The power of eating clean

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal added that eating clean, meaning whole, minimally processed and seasonal food with balanced nutrients, supports insulin balance and reduces inflammation. “With consistent early dinners, blood sugar levels stabilise overnight, helping reduce cravings the next day. It also improves fat metabolism since the body is not constantly digesting food late into the night,” she told indianexpress.com. For those struggling with hormonal imbalance or slow metabolism, these habits can gradually improve insulin sensitivity and support better weight management.

ALSO READ | ‘What did I do to earn that’: Vikas Khanna on his journey from a small restaurant to becoming a Michelin-star chef

Early dinner for the win

In fact, she added that finishing dinner by 7 pm improves melatonin rhythm and overall sleep quality. “When digestion is not active late at night, the body can focus on deep cellular recovery. Many people report waking up more refreshed and less sluggish. Over time, this also supports mental clarity, concentration, and stable energy levels through the day,” said Goyal.

However, she noted that eating clean doesn’t mean eating less; it means choosing wholesome, nutrient-dense meals that satisfy hunger without spikes and crashes. “If done mindfully, this pattern helps regulate hunger hormones, enhances metabolic efficiency, and sets the foundation for sustainable long-term wellness rather than short-term weight loss,” she concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

