Checking your phone right after waking up? Doctors warn it may raise stress levels

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explained the neurological and psychological effects of reaching for the phone immediately after waking. He noted, “Morning phone use exposes the brain to notifications, social comparison, information overload, and attention switching during the transition from sleep to wakefulness.” According to him, this can intensify the body’s natural stress response because “cortisol naturally rises after waking as part of the cortisol awakening response. Immediately adding emails, messages, news, or social comparison can increase sympathetic nervous system arousal and mental tension.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sood also pointed out that notifications themselves are designed to constantly interrupt attention and create urgency. He explained, “Notifications are designed to interrupt attention and signal that something needs a response. Research shows they can affect cognitive control and attention even without fully engaging with the phone.” He further described how repeatedly checking the phone can reinforce anxiety loops, particularly the fear of missing out on something important overnight. According to him, “Many people check their phones to reduce uncertainty about what happened overnight. That temporary relief can reinforce a cycle where anxiety leads to checking and checking briefly relieves anxiety.”

Another concern he highlighted was information overload. Dr Sood said, “Phones compress messages, reminders, social media, work obligations, and news into one stream of input. Excessive information can overwhelm the brain’s ability to prioritise and process effectively.” He added that starting the day by reacting to external demands rather than personal priorities can shape attention and focus patterns for the rest of the day.

To understand the impact better, we spoke with an expert.

Why the period after waking up is considered an important transition phase for the brain and nervous system

Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “The first few minutes after waking represent a critical transition period during which the brain gradually shifts from a sleep-dominant state to full wakefulness. During this time, neural networks involved in attention, emotional regulation, and decision-making are reactivating and synchronising. Immediately exposing the brain to notifications, messages, news updates, or social media creates a sudden influx of sensory and cognitive information that it may not yet be optimally prepared to process. This abrupt stimulation can trigger heightened alertness and stress responses before the brain has completed its natural awakening process, potentially leading to feelings of mental overload early in the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

Impact of a heightened stress response

When the sympathetic nervous system becomes activated soon after waking, Dr Chattnalli says that the body enters a state of heightened vigilance. While cortisol is a normal and necessary hormone that naturally rises in the morning, excessive stimulation from emotionally charged notifications, work-related messages, or alarming news can amplify this response.

As a result, individuals may experience increased anxiety, reduced concentration, irritability, and mental fatigue as the day progresses. “Repeated exposure to this pattern can make it more difficult to sustain attention, regulate emotions, and maintain stable energy levels. Over time, chronic activation of stress pathways may contribute to sleep disturbances, burnout, and a higher risk of stress-related health concerns,” notes Dr Chattnalli.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.