‘Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day’: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger

How often should you check your phone in a day? (Source: Freepik)

For many of us, checking our phones has probably become an unconscious reflex, similar to breathing or blinking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Glancing at your phone can begin to compromise your cognitive skills once it passes a certain threshold. Studies from Nottingham Trent University in the U.K. and Keimyung University in South Korea found that checking your phone about 110 times a day may signal high risk or problematic use.

S Giriprasad, Psychologist, Aster Whitefield, Bangalore explained that when we check our phone again and again, it breaks our focus. “It’s like every time we look at the phone, our brain stops the current work and then has to start again. So this switching makes the brain tired. Over the time, the brain gets used to short attention and quick breaks instead of focusing for a long time,” he told indianexpress.com.