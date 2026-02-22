‘Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day’: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger

It's not only about how long we use the phone, but how often we interrupt ourselves. Frequent interruptions affects our attention more than total screen time.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 04:02 PM IST
how often should you check your phone in a dayHow often should you check your phone in a day? (Source: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

For many of us, checking our phones has probably become an unconscious reflex, similar to breathing or blinking.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Glancing at your phone can begin to compromise your cognitive skills once it passes a certain threshold. Studies from Nottingham Trent University in the U.K. and Keimyung University in South Korea found that checking your phone about 110 times a day may signal high risk or problematic use.

S Giriprasad, Psychologist, Aster Whitefield, Bangalore explained that when we check our phone again and again, it breaks our focus. “It’s like every time we look at the phone, our brain stops the current work and then has to start again. So this switching makes the brain tired. Over the time, the brain gets used to short attention and quick breaks instead of focusing for a long time,” he told indianexpress.com.

That’s why frequent phone checking slowly reduces our ability to concentrate on things.

Giriprasad clarified that it’s not only about how long we use the phone, but how often we interrupt ourselves. “Frequent interruptions affects our attention more than total screen time,” he said.

How many times is okay to check your phone?

There is no fixed number that suits everyone, since every individual is different, but Giriprasad said that studies give us a general idea — that most people check their phone around 50 to 100 times a day. This is considered a common behaviour. But checking your phone more than 100 times a day, especially without notifications, can be a warning sign that indicates habit-based or compulsive checking, which can harm attention and focus as well.

“As a rule of thumb, remember that checking your phone 50 to 80 times in a day is okay, but checking more than 100 times is kind of dangerous,” he said.

Story continues below this ad
how often should you check your phone in a day Frequent phone checking slowly reduces our ability to concentrate on things. (Source: Freepik)

How can you improve your attention span?

According to Giriprasad, here are some easy strategies to help you improve your attention span:

Turn off notifications: Reducing distractions like turning off unnecessary notifications and keep the phone away while you are walking or studying

Fix a specific time to check your phone: Dedicate fixed time to check your phone, for example once in every three, four hours or every six hours in order to replay important calls or notifications.

Do one task at a time: Focus on a single task for 20 to 50 minutes then take a short break and then again focus on the single task.

Story continues below this ad
ALSO READ | In a frictionless world, can boredom save us?

Train your brain: Try simple exercises like breathwork, mindfulness techniques, reading books, or pick up hobbies that improve attention span

Get adequate rest: Prioritise proper sleep, as good rest always improves focus.

Avoid using phone late at night: It disturbs sleep and reduces the attention span in the next day, so proper sleep is a very important thing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger
how often should you check your phone in a day
Triptii Dimri calls herself a 'filmy romantic', reveals relationship non-negotiables: 'I'm like Uday Chopra from Dhoom...'
Triptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partner
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger
how often should you check your phone in a day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement