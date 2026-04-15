Does a normal blood pressure mean all is well? This is a common and dangerous misconception: the belief that a healthy blood pressure reading is a clean bill of health for the entire cardiovascular system. While blood pressure is a vital metric, it is only one piece of a complex puzzle. To get an insight into a similar Quora query — “How can you check if you have a heart blockage? My blood pressure is always good, but aren’t there blood tests that can give us clues?” — we consulted an expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Saumya Sekhar Jenasamant, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that while normal blood pressure is reassuring, “it doesn’t rule out blockages in the heart arteries”. “Many people with coronary artery disease have normal blood pressure readings. Blockages develop due to plaque buildup, which includes cholesterol, fat, and calcium. This process can remain silent until it becomes significant. That’s why relying on just blood pressure can be misleading,” said Dr Jenasamant.

Any early warning signs to watch for?

Yes, but they’re not always obvious, mentioned Dr Jenasamant. “Subtle symptoms often get ignored, such as chest heaviness during physical activity, breathlessness when climbing stairs, unusual fatigue, or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or left arm. Some people, especially those with diabetes, may have silent symptoms or no symptoms at all. If something feels new, lasts a while, or is related to activity, it’s worth getting checked out.”

What tests can help detect heart blockage early?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all test, but a step-by-step approach works best, according to Dr Jenasamant.

– ECG (Electrocardiogram): A basic screening tool that can show past or ongoing heart strain.

– Treadmill Test (TMT): Assesses how the heart performs under stress and is useful for detecting changes during exercise.

– 2D Echocardiography: Evaluates heart function and muscle movement.

When should you be careful? (Photo: Quora) When should you be careful? (Photo: Quora)

– CT Coronary Angiography: A non-invasive scan that can visualize blockages in coronary arteries.

– Coronary Calcium Score: Helps identify early plaque buildup, even before any symptoms start.

– Coronary Angiography: This is the gold standard for diagnosing blockages in coronary arteries. In this procedure, a contrast dye is injected directly into the arteries to precisely identify any narrowing or obstruction.

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Here’s how you should take care of your heart health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you should take care of your heart health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Who should consider getting these tests done?

Dr Jenasamant said that anyone with risk factors, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, or a family history of heart disease, should think about screening, even if they feel fine. “Age also matters, especially for men over 40 and women after menopause,” said Dr Jenasamant.

Heart blockages often build up quietly. “Waiting for a major symptom can be risky. If you have risk factors or unexplained symptoms, don’t ignore them. Early screening, timely diagnosis, and lifestyle changes can significantly help prevent serious heart issues.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.