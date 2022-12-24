scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death revealed to be bacterial sepsis; know more about the life-threatening condition

Ruled an accident at the time, it is now confirmed that the sepsis, which resulted in Dean's untimely death, was caused by a bacteria called capnocytophaga

FILE - Charlbi Dean Kriek arrives at the premiere of "Finch" on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/invision/AP, File)
Months after Charlbi Dean passed away suddenly in August 2022, it is revealed that the 32-year-old South African actor was suffering from bacterial sepsis. The sepsis “was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to “remote blunt trauma to her torso”, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told People.

Ruled as an accident at the time, it is now confirmed that the sepsis, which resulted in Dean’s untimely death, was caused by a bacteria called capnocytophaga – a type of bacteria that lives in the mouths of dogs and cats, and can spread to people through bites, scratches, or close contact from a dog or cat.

Days after her sudden death, Dean’s brother Alex Jacobs had told Rolling Stone that she began experiencing “minor” symptoms following which she asked her fiancé to take her to an emergency room, a few hours before her death. “This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital. We still aren’t entirely sure (what happened). There’s an autopsy being done which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard (that) there was a viral infection in her lungs,” he said at the time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlbi Dean (@charlbi143) 

He also opened up about a “very, very bad car accident” that Dean was involved in, in 2009, which led to doctors removing her spleen. “(The spleen is) involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do with what happened. Her spleen not being there just added to the reason why she perhaps couldn’t fight it off,” he said.

What is it?

The word ‘sepsis’ means infection of the blood, bloodstream and other organs in the body. It can be caused by bacteria, fungi, etc. However, in almost 60 to 70 per cent of the cases, it is due to the presence of bacteria in the blood, Dr Anantha Padmanabha, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi said.

Symptoms of bacterial sepsis

“The symptoms of sepsis can vary from moderate to severe including fever with chills, flushing to florid-like skin discolouration, low blood pressure, dizziness, altered sensorium, mental confusion, increased respiratory rates, decreased urine formation and other organ dysfunction,” said Dr Monalisa Sahu, consultant, infectious diseases, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

What causes it?

Experts say that causes include bacteria “which can be further classified into gram-negative organisms like Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and gram-positive organisms including Staphylococcus aureus to name the most common ones”.

Prevention and treatment

Dr Sahu listed the following methods to treat the condition better.

*Early diagnosis is very essential and includes administering appropriate antibiotics for the adequate duration
*Source reduction if possible and resuscitation of the organs involved with adequate fluids and supportive measures.
*Many cases require intensive care as well

