Should you apply ghee on chapati? Is it healthy?

Many of us like to have chapati or roti with a dash of ghee or clarified butter. Not only does it make the rotis soft, but also prevents it from turning dry and flaky. But do experts suggest adding ghee to rotis? If yes, how much? Answering these questions is Aanchal Sogani, a certified nutritionist, who recently took to Instagram to share all about this popular combination.

“Several Indian households, especially in the north, apply ghee to chapatis almost as a ritual. Now, in no way does that mean that you start brushing a jar full of ghee on your chapattis. But in moderation, ghee can do wonders for your overall health. Often, when we are on a weight loss spree we think of knocking off ghee from our diets completely. But that’s not how it should be,” she said.

Here’s why ghee helps meet your weight loss goals

*Ghee helps in bringing down the glycemic index of chapati. The glycemic index (GI) is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates. It shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when consumed.

*Ghee makes you feel fuller. You won’t need to binge eat on other fattening foods later in day.

*Ghee consists of fat soluble vitamins, which aid weight loss. Ghee also plays a key role in balancing hormones and maintaining healthy cholesterol.

*Ghee also has a high heat point, which prevents it from producing free radicals that damage cell function.

How much ghee is enough?

“Go ahead and brush your chapati with ghee. But, make sure you don’t go overboard with the quantity. A small teaspoon for one roti is just about fine. Anything done in excess is harmful for the body,” she said.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also took to Instagram to write, “Cooking in ghee and adding it to dals, rice, bhakri, bhatis and chapatis is a must. It has essential fatty acids and makes it easy to assimilate vitamin D, A and E. It is also a taste enhancer.”

Ghee can be had first thing in the morning or even added to rotis or rice, said nutritionist and food coach Anupama Menon. “It can be used in cooking as it has a high smoking point and lends a unique flavour to dals and sweets. It is mostly affordable, and the luxury of taste it imparts is phenomenal. But we often stay away from consuming ghee thinking it is high on calories, which it is, but so are the other oils we use in the kitchen. While it is a good addition to the fats used in daily routine, it just needs to be moderated and used right,” said Menon.

She further told indianexpress.com that since it is “lactose-free”, it is a popular choice of fat in the diet of lactose intolerant individuals.

