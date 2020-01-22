New survey reveals secret to longevity; healthiest and unhealthiest cities in India

About 36 per cent of Indians with high cholesterol suffered from heart issues, says survey. (Source: Getty Images) About 36 per cent of Indians with high cholesterol suffered from heart issues, says survey. (Source: Getty Images)

Chandigarh has been found to be the healthiest city in India, while Kolkata scored the lowest, as per GOQii India Fit Report 2020. The preventive healthcare platform conducted a year-long study of about five million people to get an overview of the health and lifestyle of India. The study found only 38 per cent of Indians to be healthy.

Maximum lifestyle diseases in Kolkata

Kolkata was found to have the highest incident of diseases like diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure and thyroid. About 18 per cent of people in Kolkata were found to be diabetic, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

Mumbai bagged the 15th position in overall health conditions. Pune recorded the least amount of people suffering from allergies while Chennai ranked the worst in BMI (Body Mass Index). Bhopal recorded the highest percentage of people consuming alcohol.

Women are unhealthier than men

Again, women were found to be unhealthier than men, with about 71 per cent of them falling in the unhealthy category in “High Risk Assessment spectrum”. Young adults between ages 19 and 30 were found to have developed the unhealthiest habits, including drinking and smoking, becoming victims of lifestyle diseases and mental health issues like stress and depression.

About 23.81 per cent of “older adults” and 36.82 per cent of “seniors” had diabetes. Nearly 13.5 per cent of Indians were recorded to have cholesterol issues, with 36 per cent of those with high cholesterol suffering from heart diseases. As per the report, 13.4 per cent of Indians have high blood pressure.

How to have a longer life

The team also went on to survey 90-year-olds and centenarians in India to find out the secret to longevity. Turns out, eating nutritious food, staying active, socialising and sound sleep are key.

Elderly people, surveyed as part of the report, believed having home-cooked food, fresh, local and seasonal vegetarian meals at fixed and regular intervals on a daily basis is important. Dairy products like milk, curd and ghee were found to be important part of their diets.

According to the report, the elderly generation is also working on “improving sleep quality” and “preventing and controlling illnesses”. Among other factors, they also focussed on having stress-free lives, with 26.7 per cent seniors found to be trying to manage stress levels.

“The GOQii India Fit report is an important marker for India’s fitness. Our study indicates that people who report being happy and satisfied with their lives are more likely to enjoy longer life span with good health and fewer long-term limiting health concerns. Bonding with family and friends appears to enhance health, and even increase longevity,” Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii, was quoted as saying about the report.

