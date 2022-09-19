Anushka Sharma shares struggles of shooting for a sports-based film: ‘When you got to wake up and wear…’

Emulating an athlete on screen is no easy feat and comes with its own set of pros and cons. Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, gave her Instagram family a peek at her struggle. Taking to the platform, the actor shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen wearing black ‘compression tights’ — which are meant to relieve sore muscles.

“When you got to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) because…sports-based film,” said the actor who is currently shooting a schedule of the film in the United Kingdom. Take a look.

What are compression tights?

Athletes wear compression tights, which apply mechanical pressure to the body, to increase blood circulation, explained Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida. “Unlike loose fitted pants and shirts, these are designed to compress the leg and arm muscles to help move blood away from the limbs back to the heart. Those who swear by wearing compression tights perceive they improve joint stability, reduce muscle cramps and muscle fatigue, enhance muscle recovery, and improve performance,” he told indianexpress.com.

A January 2020 National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) study — Effects of Wearing Compression Stockings on Exercise Performance and Associated Indicators: A Systematic Review — also indicated that wearing compression garments like stockings or tights “could benefit muscle function indicators and perceived muscle soreness during the recovery period”.

The types of compression tights, according to Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting and sports physiotherapist, Dr Richa’s KINESIS Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune include:

1. Graduated compression stockings.

2. Anti- embolism stockings.

3. Non-medical support hosiery.

The research noted, “There are different types (example, shorts for thighs, full-leg) and application modes (example, using only after the exercise) for compression garments. However, using CS (bellow-knee) ‘only during’ the exercise are probably more practical (than during recovery, after-exercise) for a significant number of sports/activities”.

Dr Kulkarni listed the following benefits

*It helps in muscle oxygenation.

*It helps to reduce muscle fatigue after workouts.

*It also helps in improving the muscle repair process.

A 2019 study also pointed out that in the last 15 years, wearing of compression garments in various amateur and professional sports has become ever more frequent. “However, although a limited number of studies indicate some evidence that physical performance might be increased by compression garments, current focus of research is increasingly on recovery after intense muscular performance”.

Emphasising that such benefits lead to “improved performance in the respective sports and in daily activities of an individual”, Dr Kulkarni pointed out that, mostly, compression tights are advised to be worn during the day time and to be taken off at night while going to bed. “Usually at night, one is in a static position which might reverse the effect of compression and increase the inflammation in the body,” Dr Kulkarni told indianexpress.com.

While studies warrant the need for more research, “compression gear is unlikely to harm your performance and can be worn without concern”, said Rattan.

