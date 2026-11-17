For many of us, mornings begin in a rush, and a quick cup of chai with a couple of biscuits often feels like an easy, comforting solution. It’s convenient, affordable, and deeply woven into almost every Indian’s daily routine. But when this combination becomes the only breakfast choice day after day, questions arise about its long-term impact on energy, metabolism, and overall health.

It raises broader concerns about blood sugar balance, nutrient intake, and sustained satiety. Chai, especially when sweetened, provides caffeine and sugar, while most commercially available biscuits are made with refined flour, added sugar, and fats. Over a month, a repetitive, low-protein, high-refined-carb breakfast could influence hunger patterns, mood stability, productivity, and even metabolic markers.

However, the actual effects may vary depending on portion size, overall diet quality, activity levels, and individual health conditions. To understand this, we spoke with an expert.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How starting the day with chai and biscuits affects blood sugar levels, insulin response, and mid-morning energy crashes

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Starting your day with chai and biscuits triggers rapid blood sugar spikes due to refined flour (maida) and added sugars, which have a high glycemic index. The body releases a surge of insulin to manage this glucose flood, but over a month, repeated spikes promote insulin resistance, where cells become less responsive.”

During mid-morning, Malhotra states that the quick carb crash hits, and low fibre means no sustained energy, leaving you fatigued, irritable, and craving snacks by 10 am. “Such breakfasts cause metabolic strain, higher diabetes risk, and belly fat from chronic insulin overload. In Indian households, this habit worsens prediabetes; one should opt for protein to stabilise blood sugar levels.”

Nutritional deficiencies that could develop if this pattern continues daily for a month

Malhotra explains, “A month of chai-biscuit breakfasts delivers empty calories from refined carbs, sugars, and trans/saturated fats, lacking protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. You’ll miss approximately 15- 20 g of protein needed for muscle repair and satiety, leading to muscle loss and constant hunger.”

Story continues below this ad

Low fibre (under 2g per serving) slows digestion, Malhotra says, causing constipation and poor gut health. Tannins in tea block iron absorption, increasing the risk of anaemia, which is common among Indian vegetarians. Deficiencies in B vitamins, calcium, and antioxidants lead to fatigue, weakened immunity, and brittle bones.

“High sugar and fat add 200-300 unwanted calories daily, promoting weight gain and high cholesterol. Blood sugar instability heightens inflammation. People often report acidity, too. Rebalance with nutrient-dense options, as the body craves real fuel for energy and vitality,” mentions Malhotra.

Simple, practical modifications to a traditional chai-and-biscuit breakfast

“Keep your cherished chai ritual,” suggests Malhotra, adding, “I know it’s more than a drink — it’s comfort, it’s an emotion. Having said that, fully replace packet biscuits and all processed snacks with wholesome, real foods to protect your health long-term.”

She recommends brewing unsweetened chai with low-fat or plant-based milk, infused with fresh ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, for natural blood sugar balance and digestion. “Swap biscuits for a handful of soaked almonds (8-10) or puffed makhana roasted at home (20g), crunchy, with 6-8g protein, fibre, and healthy fats to curb mid-morning hunger. Add a sliced boiled egg, a small besan chilla from overnight batter, or cucumber/carrot sticks for volume and vitamins, all under 200 calories.”

Story continues below this ad

If you’re in a rush, she says that you can grab a guava or a banana if a sweet craving hits. Ditching processed packets cuts trans fats, sugars, and additives linked to insulin resistance, inflammation, and weight gain. Real foods fuel steady energy through the protein-fibre balance. A small shift can lead to lasting vitality.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.