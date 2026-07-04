Chahatt Khanna shares result after trying viral lemon and olive oil morning shot trend

Chahatt Khanna, popular for her role as Ayesha Sharma in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently undertook the wellness trend that has taken over our social media feeds. From Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé to Kourtney Kardashian, celebrities are starting their mornings with a shot of lemon and olive oil — and for 8 days, Khanna tried their TikTok viral routine. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Took up this challenge and saw unbelievable results …”

While her video does not concretely mention the exact results she is referring to, we do see her flaunting a radiant glow. Curious about the challenge’s effectiveness, indianexpress.com reached out to health experts to find out whether you should jump on the bandwagon, too.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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How does it help?

Dr Shireen Furtado, senior consultant, medical and cosmetic dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore said that taking both these ingredients orally daily can help improve the antioxidant and vitamin C levels in the body. According to her, olive oil — known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties — may aid in digestion and help alleviate digestive issues.

On the other hand, lemon juice is rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that can help “protect against sun damage and promote collagen production, potentially leading to a brighter and firmer appearance”.

Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, general physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Greater Noida explained that olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is rich in polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), antioxidants, and bioactive compounds.

“Olive oil is not just absorbed by the body — its healthy fats help improve digestion by stimulating bile production and supporting a balanced gut microbiome. This can lead to smoother digestion and better nutrient absorption over time,” he told indianexpress.com.

What to note

According to him, the health benefits of olive oil largely depend on its quality. Extra virgin olive oil is the most beneficial, while lower-quality oils may not offer the same advantages.

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While each of these components has its own set of health advantages, it is critical to understand that instead of relying primarily on a quick fix, holistic well-being promotes long-term lifestyle adjustments that improve overall health.

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Dr Furtado warned that lemon juice is acidic and may cause problems for persons with sensitive stomachs.

“People with specific health conditions, such as pancreatitis or gallbladder issues, should moderate their intake of olive oil due to the high-fat content. Furthermore, abrupt dietary changes might upset the body’s balance and nutritional equilibrium,” she said. Before beginning any holistic program, it is critical to contact healthcare professionals to address unique health concerns, she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.