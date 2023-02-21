Is chaat bad for your health? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Indian streets offer a range of drool-worthy food options, with chaats of varied kinds being the most sought after options. From everyone’s favourite pani puri to papri chaat or dahi bhalla, the names are enough to make many crave a plate of these scrumptious food items. However, as much as they are delicious in taste, they are also believed to be quite unhealthy due to excess calories and oils.

As such, many people stay away from eating chaats to keep their health and fitness in check. “I see a lot of people who have not eaten chaat in years. They cut out the whole group thinking it’s bad for their health,” nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi noted, in an Instagram post.

However, he added that you don’t need to cut down on eating chaats as “any food you have from outside will usually be high in calories from the higher amount of oil used. Even a naan with any gravy will be laden with oil, cream, or cashew paste to make it creamy.”

“This is just to remind you that you can have chaat if you love it, without compromising your fitness goals and without any guilt whatsoever,” the nutritionist said, decoding the health impacts of some commonly available chaats.

Dahi Bhalla: Bhalla is a lentil-based friend item but is soaked in water to reduce oil. “Plus, curd is high in protein. This is even healthier than a plate of dal and roti,” he said.

Papri chaat: This dish has curd (high in protein) with a fried maida roti and some chana or bhalla option. “Not the worst, right? Isn’t that just roti and curd with tadka for oil? Here you get more curd,” he explained.

You can consume gol gappe in moderation. (Source: Pixabay) You can consume gol gappe in moderation. (Source: Pixabay)

Besan/moong cheela: A popular breakfast option in many Indian households, cheela is “very balanced, moderate in protein and high in fibre”, according to the nutritionist.

Matar kulcha: One of the most loved street foods, kulcha is maida-based but mater is a legume. To remain healthy, “just have the right amount of matar and that’s it”.

Gol gappe: Many resist their cravings for this delicious snack as it is infamous for being healthy. However, according to Rastogi, “It is nothing but high antioxidant water (diluted pudina chutney) with some friend atta. You can just skip morning raw juice and evening cookies the day you have one and you are good”.

Ragda pattice: “This is just potato with chhole and curd. Just like less roti with dal and curd, all good and balanced,” he explained.

