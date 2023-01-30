Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Freezing eggs a boon for women with cancer; but do experts advise the same for others?

Cervical cancer occurs when the healthy cells on the cervix get infected with the Human papillomavirus (HPV) and rapidly multiply, forming a benign or cancerous mass or tumour. Mostly diagnosed in women between 15 to 44 years, it is the second most frequent cancer among women in India, according to the India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Related Cancers, Fact Sheet 2021. While early-stage cervical cancer may present with no signs or symptoms, pain during intercourse, persistent pelvic and/or back pain (often unexplained), and vaginal bleeding after intercourse, after menopause, or even between periods are some signs that can be seen in the advanced stages.

“Nearly 70-80 per cent of cervical cancers in the world are caused due to human papillomavirus (HPV). As per a Lancet study, more than 3 lakh deaths were reported in 2020 globally, with 23 per cent occurring in India. In India, cervical cancer disproportionately affects women from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. Despite the significant prevalence of this disease, there is a lack of awareness and understanding. This issue is compounded by inadequate health infrastructure in rural areas and a lack of accurate reporting due to insufficiently maintained health registries,” said Dr Ravindra Pirojiya – MD(Gynec) at Mandavray Hospital using HealthPlix Platform.

However, despite being so common, there are certain myths around the disease that create confusion or doubts in women’s minds — one being that patients cannot start a family after recovery. But is this true?

Debunking this widely-believed notion, Dr Nivedita Bharathi, a Chennai-based gynaecologist, said that even a young cervical cancer survivor can bear children after recovery. “Though cervical cancer is rare in young adults, who are yet to start a family life, these women — following timely diagnosis and right treatment — can have children post-recovery. This has especially become possible due to options like egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation, available these days,” she told indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Venkat P, a senior oncologist at the Apollo Cancer hospital in Chennai, adding that the three most common types of cancer in women include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer — and women affected with either can (and must) opt for oocyte cryopreservation. “Women who haven’t started a family yet and are diagnosed with any of these cancers are usually advised to freeze their eggs so that they can conceive after recovery, and start a family life like any other woman,” said Dr Venkat.

What exactly does the procedure of freezing eggs entail?

In this procedure, the eggs released by a woman, as part of their monthly menstrual cycle, are frozen for them to be used at a later stage to form an embryo. “This is usually done in a lab setup. When a women’s eggs are frozen, the age of the egg is paused so that it is young and can be used by them at a later stage, too; once they decide to start a family,” Dr Niveditha, a leading gynaecologist, explained.

The Chennai-based expert added that freezing eggs is the first step in the procedure called In Vitro Fertilisation, which is usually advised for women and men who are unable to conceive naturally. “However, freezing eggs has become a trend among young women who choose to postpone their pregnancy for the sake of their career or other similar reasons,” shared Dr Niveditha, further stressing that “success rate in freezing eggs is not assured”.

Adding that while the procedure is no less than a blessing for women who are unable to conceive naturally due to various reasons, “there is no 100 per cent assurance that a frozen egg can be fertilised. That is because, sometimes, the eggs may not survive the freeze. Hence, there are a number of parameters one much consider before going ahead,” she added.

Who can opt for this method?

Dr Niveditha stressed that not all women are advised to opt for the procedure, she said that it would ideally and primarily be done by women diagnosed with either of the above-mentioned cancers or have been advised the same by their treating doctors. “We have a lot of young adults with absolutely no illness coming to us to get their eggs frozen. I strictly suggest the process only for cancer patients — that is because when they undergo radiation or chemotherapy, their reproductive organs are affected and they may not be able to have a family life after. But freezing their eggs gives them a chance,” she told indianexpress.com.

So, what happens if women with no illness opt to freeze eggs?

Stating that it is always better to try and conceive naturally and have a baby at the right time, Dr Niveditha said, “Today, many women are opting for this method because on conceiving after 35, a baby may be prone to Down Syndrome. Hence, they opt to get their eggs frozen at 25 and choose to undergo the procedure once they are ready for a baby to ensure that the baby is healthy. However, we cannot guarantee 100 per cent success in this process, and always advise women to first try and conceive and have a family when they are at the right age and ready for the same.”

