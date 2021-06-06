Celebrating birthday, braiding hair: Odisha workers’ healing touch for Covid patients

Health workers of Odisha are walking the extra mile for the well-being of those infected with Covid-19. (Representational image/Pixabay)

From celebrating birthdays to combing or braiding the hair of coronavirus patients, health workers of Odisha are walking the extra mile for the well-being of those infected with the disease.

A video of the health workers’ care for the Covid patients at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district has won hearts. The video starts with the caption: “An extra mile beyond the call of duty.”

It ends with “Our health workers are a true inspiration to all.” A health worker can be seen in the video combing the hair of a woman patient, while another does the braiding of an elderly patient at the hospital, 168 km south of Bhubaneswar.

“Heart touching gesture by our health care workers at MKCG. Gratitude for their selfless service cannot be expressed through words,” the Ganjam collector tweeted on Friday night, along with the 37-second video clip. Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra also complimented the health worker.

Heart touching gesture by our heath care workers at MKCG. Gratitude for their selfless service cannot be expressed through words. 👏🏼👏🏼@CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @IPR_Odisha @MedicalMkcg pic.twitter.com/7YlHhjELeW — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) June 4, 2021

“Sincere services rendered with touch of humanism and love win hearts of the people and sets inspiring examples for others,” Mohapatra said in a statement on Saturday. In neighbouring Nayagarh district, the birthday of a coronavirus patient was celebrated with a cake at a dedicated Covid health centre in Khandapada.

“Healing starts at the mind. We at Nayagarh prioritize both physical and mental well-being of our patients,” the collector tweeted, with a photo of the celebration. “Therefore, we won’t let the pandemic steal away such an important day from a person’s life,” the official added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle