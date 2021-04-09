Try this ‘dosha balancing’ herbal tea to relieve constipation, detox and more

Here's why you should have this herbal tea. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It is essential to detox the body once in a while. But it is equally important to not go overboard and opt for herbal remedies or those that do not have any side effects. Elucidating how detox and cleansing one’s system is essential for digestive health — that is the basis of overall health — Ayurvedic practitioner Geeta Vara took to Instagram to share a herbal remedy that can come to our stomach’s rescue.

“Herbal teas are my favourite part of any cleanse as they can really curb the cravings while doing a great gentle digestive cleanse. You can go as simple as fennel or carom seeds, as I often do, or a lemon, ginger and honey (for kapha) or rose petals or fresh mint. My favourite is CCF tea – an ayurvedic classic for cleansing and digestive health,” she said.

What is CCF?

Coriander seeds, Cumin seeds and Fennel seeds make for an effective herbal remedy.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 tsp – Coriander seeds

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

1l – Water

Method

Boil the water with the ingredients. Strain and have it warm.

What are the benefits?

As an Ayurvedic digestive cleansing elixir, the remedy is “powerful, yet gentle for all prakruti (Ayurvedic doshas) types to consume on a regular basis.

“This tasty tea is perfect for drinking between meals to flush ama (toxins) from the system, kindle the agni (digestive fire), and reduce digestive disturbances such as gas, bloating, cramping, indigestion, hyperacidity and malabsorption, constipation, loose stools or even fluid retention and swelling in the body,” she mentioned.

However, if one is suffering from a strong pitta imbalance, you can reduce cumin to half tsp, she said,

Here are other benefits you should know about.

*Increases the digestive fire (without being excessively heating)

*Promotes the absorption of nutrients

*Detoxifies the system (integral to any Ayurvedic cleanse)

*Flushes toxins from the tissues

*Reduces inflammation, gas, and bloating

*Supports menstrual irregularities and PMS symptoms

*Relieves urinary tract infections

*Removes congestion in the lungs

*Calms the nerves

*Balancing for all doshas

