Expert explains causes of blindness in pets and ways to prevent it

Just like human beings, pets can suffer from blindness, too, and only a few pet parents are aware of the causes, symptoms and prevention methods of blindness. Dr Dilip Sonune, the director of veterinary services at Wiggles.in says your pet may become blind due to several reasons, from poor nutrition to old age, injuries or even accidents.

Here are some common causes:

Glaucoma

This condition is caused by increased pressure in the eye. Glaucoma can occur due to genetics and sometimes other conditions like uveitis, eye tumor and lens luxation.

Cataract

This condition causes painless cloudiness in the eye that can lead to partial or complete blindness. Uveitis in cats and factors like genetics and diabetes in dogs are common causes of cataract in pets.

Old age

Like humans, old age can cause blindness in pets, too.

Suddenly Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARDS)

This is a condition in dogs that causes sudden blindness. It can occur in completely healthy dogs and the causes are unknown.

Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA)

PRA is mostly an inherited disease that occurs commonly in dogs and rarely in cats.

Injury or trauma

An injury or trauma to the brain or the eye and eye area can also cause blindness.

“Health conditions that can cause blindness in pets are diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease and systemic diseases,” says Dr Sonune.

Symptoms of blindness in pets

Early detection of symptoms can sometimes prevent complete blindness. If you notice any of the following in your pet, visit your veterinarian.

– Afraid to move around.

– Bumping into furniture or other objects.

– Excessive anxiety/jumpy behaviour.

– Unable to find their food, water or toys.

– Puffy, cloudy, swollen, watery or red eyes.

– Irritation near the eye area.

– Hesitant and unwilling to explore new places.

– Depression

How can blindness be prevented in pets?

According to the doctor, here are some ways in which you can prevent blindness in pets:

1. Add foods to the diet that are good for their vision: Foods like broccoli, eggs (without yolk), fish, blueberries and carrots are great for your pet’s vision. Carrots especially, rich in beta carotene, make for an excellent food that maintains good vision. You can pick a few of the ingredients and blend them together with some water. Add the blend as a top-up to their food. Do check with your veterinarian before changing your pet’s diet.

2. Clean their eyes regularly: Use pet wipes, baby wipes or a small piece of wet cloth to clean their eyes on a regular basis. This maintains good eye hygiene and prevents infections.

3. Get the hair around the eyes trimmed: Sometimes, eye infections can be caused due to irritation caused by the hair around the eyes. Visit a professional grooming service to get it trimmed.

4. Do not let them put their head out of the car window: Many pet parents do this and although it can be fun, it can hurt them. Small pebbles or tiny insects can cause an injury; the dust can cause infections.

