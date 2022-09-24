Cashews: Why you must include ‘about ¼th cup of this nutrient rich nut’ in your diet

“Cashews have always got a bad rep(utation),” nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor says in her Instagram video, adding that this extremely nutritious nut “deserves a little more street cred when it comes to your health.” Enjoyed as a snack, in sauces, and even as a topping, cashews — “rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants such as polyphenols, cashews offer a variety of noteworthy health benefits,” according to WebMD.

“Cashews have previously received a bad rap for including saturated fat, but this may not be as problematic as the saturated label suggests. Much of the fat in cashews come from stearic acids, which experts believe has a neutral impact on blood cholesterol. Research suggests that people who eat a small serving of cashews every day see a minor reduction in LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol,” the website added.

Debunking this very myth, the expert revealed how cashews could be beneficial for women.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

“Only one serving of these nuts can have positive effects on your estrogen levels. Hence, if you’re struggling with estrogen dominance, be sure to include these in your diet on a daily basis,” she said.

She highlighted the property of cashews which plays a vital role in maintaining hormonal levels. “Cashews contain a substance called anacardic acid, which has a natural anti-estrogen effect. One handful of cashews contains approximately 20 mg of anacardic acid.”

Women have been known to suffer from high estrogen levels. Revealing the possible reasons behind the same, Kapoor said, “Excess estrogen is a very common condition among women because our food and environment are flooded with estrogen and synthetic chemicals that behave like estrogen. High estrogen can promote problems like PMS, heavy or painful menstrual bleeding, uterine fibroids and an increased risk of breast cancer.”

“So be sure to include about 1/4th cup of this nutrient-rich nut to help balance your hormonal health,” she concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!