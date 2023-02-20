Can carrot and white radish help you ‘eliminate excess fat’?

Social media is a repository of interesting insights and tips about ways to live a healthy life (though it is absolutely important to always consult an expert before adopting the remedies). As such, if you have taken to living a healthy life, you too must have — at least once — thought about eating raw vegetables and probably even going on a detox diet, much like the many viral videos preaching the same. In a similar vein, we recently came across one such drink from Shonali Sabherwal, a macrobiotic nutritionist, that she said is a remedy to “eliminate excess fat“.

She shared a Carrot and Daikon Drink recipe – The Fat cell flush, writing that “white radish has the qualities of working like a sword with fat.”

Ingredients

½ cup – Grated carrot

½ cup – Grated daikon (mooli/white radish)

1½ cup – Water

Method

*Boil carrot, daikon (mooli/white radish) in water

*Simmer for 3-4 minutes.

*Eat the vegetables and drink the broth

Directions: Consume for 10 days, take a break for three, and then repeat for a month in the same cycle. “Use daikon (mooli/white radish) to eliminate excess fat,” she advised.

How does mooli help cut down fat?

Detoxifier: Its pungent taste works for the liver and motivates it to shed any excess fact. That is why the Japanese consume it grated with a tempura (deep fried)

Balance: It is a balanced root vegetable with yin and yang properties and known to also eliminate toxins in the blood, therefore it will have a positive impact on the skin as well

Vitamin C: Half a cup gives you 155 per cent of your daily vitamin C intake, which will impact your immunity positively

Digestive system: Radish will impact the bulk in your digestive system to make for better stools as it is rich in fibre – so works as a powerful detoxifier and is positive in MACs (Microbiota Accessible Fibre) and high on insoluble fibre (roughage)

Weight loss: As it will have big impact on the digestive system, it will result in weight loss

Is it really effective?

Eat carrots for its various health benefits. (Source: Pixabay) Eat carrots for its various health benefits. (Source: Pixabay)

Payal Sharma, senior dietician, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital mentioned that carrots also help with weight loss.

“Carrots, being naturally low in calories and high in nutrients, help you in your weight loss efforts. A glass of raw carrots contains only 50 calories, which is just three per cent of the daily calorie budget in a 1,500-calorie diet. If you’re trying to lose weight in the healthiest way, then eating carrots can help you make it possible at the earliest. Boiled carrots, on the other hand, are little higher in calories — 54 calories per glass. So, you can choose any type and you can easily add carrots to your weight loss diet,” Sharma told indianexpress.com.

Also, carrots are packed with vitamins, especially with vitamin A. “Our body converts vitamin A from food into chemicals known as retinoids, which interact with our fat cells, and influence new fat cell growth, fat storage and obesity,” she added.

