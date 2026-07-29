Cardiologists on what happens when you get off Ozempic or Mounjaro

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Ozempic and Mounjaro are diabetes medicines that are also widely used for weight loss. They work by controlling appetite, slowing digestion, and helping regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. “Because of this, people also see benefits for heart health — like lower blood pressure, less strain on the heart, and better cholesterol,” said Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, senior consultant, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The biggest change is with weight. “Once you get off these medicines, your appetite usually comes back. If diet and exercise habits are not strong, most people gain back a good part of the weight they lost. And with weight gain, blood pressure, sugar levels, and cholesterol can also go back up,” said Dr Pal.
According to experts, from a heart point of view, the protection you were getting also reduces. “Studies show these drugs lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with diabetes or heart disease. So stopping suddenly means you lose that extra benefit,” said Dr Pal.
Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, also stressed that no evidence stopping Ozempic or Mounjaro suddenly causes a heart attack or stroke. “The concern lies in a gradual increase. As weight, blood sugar, and other metabolic risk factors start to rise again over weeks or months, the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease may also increase, especially in people who already have diabetes, obesity, or existing heart disease. This is why these medicines should never be stopped without discussing it with the treating doctor, who can suggest alternative treatments or a structured plan to maintain cardiovascular health,” said Dr Sangoi.
That doesn’t mean you should never stop. But it has to be done with a plan — with your doctor, with focus on diet, exercise, sleep, and other heart medicines if needed. “Think of Ozempic/Mounjaro as a support, not a permanent fix. The long-term goal should always be lifestyle,” said Dr Pal.
A clear plan is essential. Dr Sangoi said that this includes keeping healthy eating habits, staying active, regularly monitoring weight and blood sugar, and managing blood pressure and cholesterol. “For those with diabetes or existing heart disease, follow-up becomes even more important after stopping these medicines. The goal should be to protect long-term heart health rather than just focusing on short-term weight loss,” said Dr Sangoi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.