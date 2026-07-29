Cardiologists on what happens when you get off Ozempic or Mounjaro

Ozempic and Mounjaro are diabetes medicines that are also widely used for weight loss. They work by controlling appetite, slowing digestion, and helping regulate blood sugar and insulin levels. “Because of this, people also see benefits for heart health — like lower blood pressure, less strain on the heart, and better cholesterol,” said Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, senior consultant, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel.

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But what happens when you stop them?

The biggest change is with weight. “Once you get off these medicines, your appetite usually comes back. If diet and exercise habits are not strong, most people gain back a good part of the weight they lost. And with weight gain, blood pressure, sugar levels, and cholesterol can also go back up,” said Dr Pal.