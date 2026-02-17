Cardiologist warns recurring leg cramps are ‘not normal’: ‘Your body is sending signals – listen early’

Leg cramps are often brushed off as a minor inconvenience, something to blame on dehydration, fatigue, or a long day on one’s feet. But a cardiologist warns that recurring leg cramps may be the body’s way of flagging deeper health concerns, some of which can have serious consequences if ignored. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, recently explained why leg cramps should not be dismissed casually.

“Leg cramps are not normal, and they’re not always ‘just dehydration’. Your legs are trying to tell you something. If your legs cramp often, don’t ignore them. Your body is sending signals – listen early, not after a complication,” he emphasised. According to him, the pattern, timing, and triggers of leg cramps often offer important clues about what’s happening inside the body.

Dr Yaranov outlines several possible causes, ranging from circulation-related conditions to nutritional and hormonal issues. Cramps that occur during walking and ease with rest may signal peripheral artery disease, which results from blocked arteries in the legs. “Ignored long enough, it becomes limb-threatening. If your ‘charley horse’ shows up with activity, get checked,” he warns. He also points to venous insufficiency, where legs feel heavy, swell by evening, and cramp at night. “Veins that can’t return blood effectively cause fluid pooling and muscle irritation. Those bulging veins and restless legs? Not cosmetic but circulatory.”

Other triggers include electrolyte imbalances, especially low magnesium, potassium, or calcium, where, as he puts it, “Muscles misfire when the chemistry is off.” Nerve disorders, certain medications, overuse without adequate recovery, and metabolic or hormonal problems like thyroid disorders, anaemia, and vitamin D deficiency can also play a role. “Long shifts, heavy workouts, poor sleep – muscles tighten, tendons stiffen, and the legs revolt,” he notes, adding that with medicines, “If cramps started after a new prescription, the timeline matters.” On metabolic causes, he explains, “These make the legs fatigue easily and cramp more often.”

Harmless, occasional leg cramps vs cramps that may signal serious circulation or nerve-related conditions

Dr Jagdish Chattnalli, senior minimal invasive brain and spine surgeon, Bengaluru West Clinics, HCG Hospitals Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Occasional leg cramps that occur after exertion, dehydration, or prolonged sitting are usually brief, resolve on their own, and do not leave behind weakness or sensory changes. These are generally benign. However, cramps that occur frequently, especially at rest or during sleep, are more concerning when they are associated with persistent pain, numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, or visible muscle thinning.”

He adds that cramps linked to nerve disorders often come with altered sensation or radiating pain, while circulation-related cramps tend to worsen with walking and improve with rest. Any cramp that is progressive, unilateral, or interfering with daily activity should not be dismissed as routine.

At what point should frequent leg cramps prompt medical testing?

Dr Chattnalli states that medical evaluation is warranted when leg cramps occur several times a week, disrupt sleep, persist for weeks, or are accompanied by weakness, sensory symptoms, swelling, or changes in skin colour. Testing is essential in older adults and people with diabetes, thyroid disease, kidney disease, or a history of nerve or vascular problems.

“Initial evaluations typically include blood tests to assess electrolytes, kidney function, blood sugar levels, and thyroid status. If nerve involvement is suspected, nerve conduction studies or electromyography may be advised. In cases where circulation issues are suspected, vascular imaging or Doppler studies may be required,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.