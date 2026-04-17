‘After 20+ years, I’ve seen it all’: The one everyday desk habit a cardiologist says doubles your heart attack risk

A growing body of evidence is drawing attention to a surprisingly common yet overlooked risk factor for heart disease. According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist, one everyday habit could be quietly increasing the risk of serious cardiac events for many people. In a recent Instagram post, he flagged how modern lifestyles, often built around desks, screens and minimal movement, may be doing more harm than most realise.

Highlighting what he sees repeatedly in his clinical practice, Dr Bhojraj said, “This daily habit doubles your heart attack risk, and most people don’t think twice about it.” He went on to explain, “After 20+ years, I’ve seen it all…and the one habit that shows up every time: people don’t move enough. Sitting for hours slows circulation, raises blood sugar, and increases clot risk. That’s how heart attack and stroke risk climbs.” His warning shifts focus from commonly discussed factors like diet and smoking to the dangers of physical inactivity.