‘After 20+ years, I’ve seen it all’: The one everyday desk habit a cardiologist says doubles your heart attack risk

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A growing body of evidence is drawing attention to a surprisingly common yet overlooked risk factor for heart disease. According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist, one everyday habit could be quietly increasing the risk of serious cardiac events for many people. In a recent Instagram post, he flagged how modern lifestyles, often built around desks, screens and minimal movement, may be doing more harm than most realise.
Highlighting what he sees repeatedly in his clinical practice, Dr Bhojraj said, “This daily habit doubles your heart attack risk, and most people don’t think twice about it.” He went on to explain, “After 20+ years, I’ve seen it all…and the one habit that shows up every time: people don’t move enough. Sitting for hours slows circulation, raises blood sugar, and increases clot risk. That’s how heart attack and stroke risk climbs.” His warning shifts focus from commonly discussed factors like diet and smoking to the dangers of physical inactivity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
He also stressed that addressing this issue does not necessarily require intense workouts, but rather consistent, simple movement throughout the day. As he advised, “Stand up every 30–60 minutes. Walk. Do a few squats. Move your body daily. It’s truly that simple.”
Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Prolonged sitting slows down blood circulation and reduces muscle activity, particularly in the lower body, which plays a key role in regulating blood sugar and lipid metabolism. This leads to higher triglyceride levels, lower HDL cholesterol, and reduced insulin sensitivity.”
Over time, he explains that these changes contribute to plaque buildup in arteries and increased blood pressure, both of which significantly elevate the risk of heart attack and stroke. What makes it concerning is that even individuals who exercise occasionally are not fully protected if the rest of their day is largely sedentary.
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Dr Reddy states that the focus should be on introducing frequent movement rather than relying only on one bout of exercise. Simple interventions such as standing or walking for two to three minutes every 30 to 45 minutes can improve circulation and metabolic function.
“Taking calls while walking, using stairs instead of elevators, and setting reminders to move can make a measurable difference. Even light activity, when done consistently through the day, helps counter the negative effects of prolonged sitting,” concludes Dr Reddy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.