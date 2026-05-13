‘Your heart does not love the modern workday’: Top cardiologist’s 7am to 9pm routine to reverse sedentary damage

Cardiologist and content creator Dr Sanjay Bhojraj says one thing has become increasingly clear to him: modern routines are often working directly against heart health. In a recent Instagram post, the longevity medicine physician and board-certified interventional cardiologist shared what he described as a realistic day-long routine — from 7 am to 9 pm — focused on lowering disease risk through small but consistent habits. “After 20+ years in cardiology, I can tell you this: Your heart does not love the modern workday,” he said, pointing to long hours of sitting, excessive caffeine intake, late-night emails, poor sleep, and irregular eating habits as some of the biggest everyday stressors affecting cardiovascular health.

Rather than promoting extreme wellness routines, Dr Bhojraj focused on practical shifts that can support the body throughout the day. He advised people to start the morning with sunlight exposure instead of immediately reaching for their phones. “Get daylight in your eyes before your phone gets in your brain,” he said. He also stressed the importance of a protein-rich breakfast, suggesting foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, or protein smoothies to help stabilise blood sugar and support the nervous system. “I don’t care if it looks like a five-star wellness resort breakfast, I care if it keeps your blood sugar stable and your nervous system from starting the day in a ditch,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The doctor also highlighted habits that are often overlooked because they seem too small to matter. According to him, even brief movement after meals can significantly support glucose control and circulation. “Even 10 minutes matters,” he said while discussing post-lunch walks. Calling it “one of the most underrated habits for glucose control, circulation, and getting out of the desk-chair coma that corporate offices have somehow convinced us is normal,” he argued that heart health is shaped less by occasional intense efforts and more by repeated daily signals sent to the body.

In the evenings, Dr Bhojraj encouraged gentler movement rather than constant overexertion, recommending activities such as yoga, weight training, or simply playing with children. He also spoke about reducing stimulation before sleep. “Then eat a real dinner, lower the lights, and stop letting your phone yell at your brain right before bed,” he said. Emphasising the importance of sleep, he added, “Sleep is not a soft wellness suggestion–it is cardiovascular medicine.” Summing up his philosophy, he said, “We move. We eat enough protein. We get light. We manage glucose. We recover.”

How much do smaller daily habits influence long-term cardiovascular risk?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic. tells indianexpress.com, “Small daily habits play a far bigger role in cardiovascular health than most people realise because heart disease develops through cumulative lifestyle patterns, not isolated events. Morning sunlight exposure helps regulate circadian rhythm, which directly influences blood pressure, hormonal balance, and sleep quality.”

Simple practices like walking after meals improve glucose metabolism and reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, both of which are closely linked to cardiovascular risk. “Meal timing and consistent sleep schedules also affect inflammation, insulin sensitivity, and recovery. In clinical practice, it is often these repeated everyday behaviours, rather than occasional intense interventions, that determine long-term heart health outcomes,” states Dr Reddy.

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Realistic and sustainable daily practices that make the biggest difference without feeling overwhelming

The most effective heart-protective routines are usually simple, consistent, and sustainable. Prioritising regular sleep and waking times is one of the strongest foundations because recovery is deeply tied to cardiovascular repair and nervous system regulation.

“Taking short movement breaks during the day, walking after meals, eating balanced meals with adequate fibre and protein, and reducing ultra-processed food intake can significantly improve glucose stability and metabolic health. Stress regulation is equally important, whether through breathing exercises, mindfulness, social connection, or simply reducing constant digital stimulation. Most importantly, people should stop viewing heart health as a separate fitness goal and instead see it as the outcome of daily routines repeated consistently over time,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.