‘5 things I would never do as a transplant cardiologist to prevent heart failure’

Heart failure is often mistaken for a condition that develops suddenly, but in many cases, it is the result of years of gradually accumulating risk factors such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, poor diet, physical inactivity, untreated sleep disorders, and unmanaged cholesterol levels. The encouraging news is that many of these risks are modifiable.

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In a recent Instagram video, heart transplant cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov shared the habits he personally avoids to reduce the risk of heart failure. He said, “Five things I would never do as a heart transplant cardiologist to prevent heart failure. One, I’d never ignore my blood pressure. It is a silent killer. You can feel fine and still be at risk. I check mine regularly. Two, I’d never skip my exercise. Your heart is a muscle. If you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it. Just move for 30 minutes a day. Three, I’d never rely on ultra-processed foods. They drive up inflammation and cholesterol. Real foods protect your heart. Four, I would never ignore my sleep. Poor sleep or sleep apnea can raise your blood pressure and trigger heart failure. And five, I would never refuse proven preventative medications. If you need statins or blood pressure medicines, I would take them. They save lives. Your heart is your engine. Treat it like gold. Small habits today can save your life tomorrow.”