‘5 things I would never do as a transplant cardiologist to prevent heart failure’

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Heart failure is often mistaken for a condition that develops suddenly, but in many cases, it is the result of years of gradually accumulating risk factors such as uncontrolled high blood pressure, poor diet, physical inactivity, untreated sleep disorders, and unmanaged cholesterol levels. The encouraging news is that many of these risks are modifiable.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
In a recent Instagram video, heart transplant cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov shared the habits he personally avoids to reduce the risk of heart failure. He said, “Five things I would never do as a heart transplant cardiologist to prevent heart failure. One, I’d never ignore my blood pressure. It is a silent killer. You can feel fine and still be at risk. I check mine regularly. Two, I’d never skip my exercise. Your heart is a muscle. If you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it. Just move for 30 minutes a day. Three, I’d never rely on ultra-processed foods. They drive up inflammation and cholesterol. Real foods protect your heart. Four, I would never ignore my sleep. Poor sleep or sleep apnea can raise your blood pressure and trigger heart failure. And five, I would never refuse proven preventative medications. If you need statins or blood pressure medicines, I would take them. They save lives. Your heart is your engine. Treat it like gold. Small habits today can save your life tomorrow.”
His advice touches on several pillars of heart health, but it also raises important questions about how much evidence supports each recommendation, who should be most concerned, and how people can distinguish between general wellness advice and measures that have been proven to prevent heart failure. To better understand what these recommendations mean for everyday people, we asked an expert.
Dr CM Nagesh, Founder of Cardea Super Speciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “High blood pressure is called a silent killer because it often causes no symptoms while gradually damaging the heart and blood vessels. Persistently elevated blood pressure forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, leading to thickening of the heart muscle, reduced pumping efficiency, and eventually heart failure if left untreated. Many patients feel completely healthy during this process, which is why routine screening is essential.”
Adults should have their blood pressure checked at least once a year if readings are normal and they have no major risk factors. “Individuals with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, obesity, a family history of cardiovascular disease, or those above 40 years of age should monitor it more frequently, including at home if advised by their physician. A consistent reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher warrants medical evaluation, while readings above 180/120 mmHg require immediate medical attention, particularly if accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, severe headache, or visual disturbances,” shares Dr Nagesh.
Dr Nagesh states, “The scientific evidence linking exercise, diet, and sleep with heart failure prevention is robust and supported by decades of clinical research. Regular physical activity improves cardiovascular fitness, lowers blood pressure, enhances insulin sensitivity, and helps maintain a healthy weight, all of which reduce the risk of heart failure. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and healthy fats have consistently been associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease, while frequent consumption of ultra processed foods is linked to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic inflammation.”
Sleep is often underestimated but plays an equally important role. Dr Nagesh states that poor sleep quality and untreated sleep apnea can increase blood pressure, trigger abnormal heart rhythms, and place continuous stress on the cardiovascular system. The most practical advice is also the most sustainable: aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, eat minimally processed foods most of the time, reduce salt and added sugar intake, maintain a healthy weight, avoid tobacco, limit alcohol, and prioritise seven to eight hours of good quality sleep every night.
See if you can answer this:
When are preventive medicines for heart disease most appropriate?
A. Whenever a single cholesterol or blood pressure reading is slightly high.
B. Only after lifestyle changes have completely failed for many years.
C. After a doctor assesses your overall cardiovascular risk, with medicines used alongside healthy lifestyle habits when needed.
D. They should be avoided because they always cause serious side effects.
✅ Correct answer: C
Dr Nagesh says that doctors prescribe preventive medicines based on a person’s overall cardiovascular risk, taking into account factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, kidney function, age, smoking history, family history, and previous heart problems. Lifestyle changes remain essential, but medicines are sometimes needed as well. When appropriately prescribed, they work alongside healthy habits and have been shown to reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.