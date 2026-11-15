Cardiologist flags five major heart attack risk factors

Bengaluru-based cardiac and heart transplant surgeon Dr Divakar Bhat recently shared a 60-second video on Instagram highlighting five common risk factors for heart attacks: smoking, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and stress. He explained how these can damage blood vessels and contribute to atherosclerosis, the build-up of plaque in the arteries.

But how exactly do these factors affect the heart, and what can you do to reduce your risk?

According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, a heart attack typically occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle becomes obstructed, most often because a blood clot forms over fatty plaque in a coronary artery. Several risk factors can contribute to this process, making early detection and management essential.