Cardiologist flags five major heart attack risk factors

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Bengaluru-based cardiac and heart transplant surgeon Dr Divakar Bhat recently shared a 60-second video on Instagram highlighting five common risk factors for heart attacks: smoking, high blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and stress. He explained how these can damage blood vessels and contribute to atherosclerosis, the build-up of plaque in the arteries.
But how exactly do these factors affect the heart, and what can you do to reduce your risk?
According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, a heart attack typically occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle becomes obstructed, most often because a blood clot forms over fatty plaque in a coronary artery. Several risk factors can contribute to this process, making early detection and management essential.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
5 risk factors that can increase your heart attack risk
1. Smoking
Smoking damages the inner lining of blood vessels, encourages clot formation and reduces the amount of oxygen available to the body. These effects can increase the likelihood of a blockage in the arteries supplying the heart.
2. High blood sugar or diabetes
Diabetes can accelerate blood vessel damage and increase the risk of coronary artery disease. Persistently elevated blood glucose can contribute to complications affecting the heart and circulation.
3. High blood pressure
“High blood pressure places a continuous strain on the arteries,” says Dr Sangoi. Over time, this can damage blood vessel walls and contribute to cardiovascular disease, particularly when hypertension remains undiagnosed or poorly controlled.
4. High cholesterol
High LDL cholesterol can contribute to plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. As these deposits grow, they can narrow the arteries, while plaque rupture and subsequent clot formation can trigger a heart attack.
5. Chronic stress
Stress can affect blood pressure, disrupt sleep and influence behaviours such as eating habits, smoking and physical activity. These changes can indirectly increase cardiovascular risk over time.
Is one risk factor more dangerous than the others? Dr Sangoi says there is no single answer that applies to everyone.
“Each of smoking, having uncontrolled diabetes, suffering from hypertension and having high cholesterol can greatly increase an individual’s risk. If all of these conditions occur at the same time, then the level of danger goes up even more,” he explains. Identifying and managing these risks early is crucial.
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Which tests can help detect heart attack risk early?
Dr Sangoi recommends regular screening based on age, family history and existing health conditions.
* Blood pressure measurement: Healthy adults should have their blood pressure checked at least once a year, with more frequent monitoring if readings are elevated or a doctor recommends it.
* Lipid profile: This blood test measures cholesterol and triglyceride levels and helps assess cardiovascular risk.
* Blood glucose testing: Fasting blood sugar or glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) can help identify diabetes or prediabetes. Screening is generally recommended from age 35 for adults without symptoms, with earlier testing for those with risk factors.
* Individualised follow-up: People with diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol need regular monitoring according to their doctor’s advice.
The frequency of these tests depends on factors such as age, weight, family history and existing medical conditions. Dr Sangoi also cautions against unnecessary testing. An ECG or stress test is not routinely required for every healthy adult without symptoms; clinicians should determine the need for such investigations through clinical evaluation.
How can you lower your risk of a heart attack?
Dr Sangoi recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night, managing stress, limiting alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy weight. Taking prescribed medication consistently is equally important.
“Those who have a family history of early heart disease should talk to a cardiologist about their risk,” he says. Even if blood pressure or cholesterol readings improve, patients should not stop their medication without medical advice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.