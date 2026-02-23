‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk

For years, many people trying to eat healthy have been told to skip the egg yolk and stick to egg whites, especially if they are concerned about cholesterol, weight, or heart health. But a recent statement by a Delhi-based cardiologist with more than four decades of experience is challenging that long-standing habit. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Alok Chopra, a functional medicine expert, criticised the trend of eating egg whites alone.

He argued that removing the yolk from the equation disrupts the egg’s nutritional balance and may contribute to inflammation in certain individuals. He stated, “For years, egg yolks carried the blame, but science and tradition both remind us that the real power lies in balance. From essential vitamins to healthy fats and complete protein, the yolk holds the richness your body truly needs. Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food… and start understanding it.”

He added, “Egg yolks are good for you. While the popular belief that the yolk is fattening was spreading, we were not questioning whether that fat is good for you or not. Moreover, how good is having only egg white? Egg white without the yolk is an inflammatory protein; while with it, it becomes a power-packed punch of nutrients.”

The cardiologist also challenged the long-standing fear of dietary cholesterol. “Over the years, egg yolks have garnered a bad reputation due to their high cholesterol content. It’s true that eggs are packed with cholesterol. However, recent research shows that dietary cholesterol has no effect on blood cholesterol. Egg whites, without the yolk, in fact, are inflammatory for a lot of people. It can cause leaky gut, food poisoning with Salmonella, biotin deficiency and arthritis.” He further said, “Ditch the tasteless egg white omelettes to safeguard cholesterol levels. A lesser-known fact, 85 per cent of cholesterol is made in the body (not from the diet), so how can it be bad?”

Emphasising what people might miss by discarding the yolk, he explained, “Eggs have 7 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, vitamin A and E, omega-3 and β-carotene, most of which is found in the yolk.” He also stressed that sourcing matters: “Make sure you eat organic pastured eggs only from chickens that move sunlight freely and are free-range hens (sic).”

How strong is the evidence around eating whole eggs versus egg whites alone?

Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “The scientific evidence today largely supports the consumption of whole eggs for most healthy individuals. Eggs are a nutrient-dense food: the yolk contains essential vitamins such as A, D, E, and B12, as well as choline and healthy fats, while the white primarily provides high-quality protein. Research over the past decade shows that dietary cholesterol from eggs has a relatively small impact on blood cholesterol levels for the majority of people compared to factors such as saturated fat intake, overall diet quality, and lifestyle.”

She adds that there is “limited clinical evidence showing that egg whites alone cause inflammation in healthy individuals.” In fact, eggs consumed as part of a balanced diet are generally considered supportive of cardiovascular health. The overall dietary pattern, including fibre intake, physical activity, and metabolic health, plays a far more significant role than whether one consumes the yolk.

Portion size, frequency, and egg quality to consider

Joshi notes that these claims should be viewed in context rather than as a blanket rule. “Some individuals may have sensitivities to egg white proteins, which can lead to mild digestive discomfort or allergic reactions, but this is not common in the general population. The concern about nutrient imbalance is more relevant if someone consistently consumes only egg whites while avoiding other nutrient-rich foods.”

Portion size and frequency matter significantly. Eating moderate amounts of whole eggs as part of a varied diet that includes vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and diverse protein sources is unlikely to create inflammation or health concerns. “Egg quality also plays a role, with fresh, well-sourced eggs often being better tolerated and nutritionally superior,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.