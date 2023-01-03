scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

How 30 minutes cardio a day (three times a week) can be beneficial for those with PCOS

"Cardio if done in the right amount and intensity can be good for PCOS," the expert said

Should you do cardio in case of PCOS? (Source: Pexels)
PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is one of the most common lifestyle conditions affecting women. It is usually characterised by symptoms like irregular periods, acne, excess weight, and body hair, high insulin resistance, among other issues. However, despite being a common problem, many women are often confused, and even misinformed, about how to manage and live with the condition. One such common question that perplexes many is: ‘should women with PCOS do cardio exercises?’

While some experts believe that cardio in PCOS can do more harm than good, others disagree. As such, we reached out to fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador, to get clarity on the matter.

“Yes, cardio if done in the right amount and intensity can be good for PCOS,” he said, adding that a person can include “running, cycling, HIIT (high-intensity interval training)” in their cardio session.

Listing the benefits, he added, “Cardio is good for PCOS as it helps to improve insulin resistance, which further reduces the risk for cardiovascular disease” stressing that “combined with strength training, it becomes a perfect combo.” He further explained that while strength training helps to strengthen bones and muscles, cardio helps in reducing many health risks.

cardio, PCOS Excessive cardio can be harmful for PCOS patients (Source: Pexels)

However, warning that excess cardio in PCOS cases can be harmful he said, “Excess cardio can increase the cortisol level, which impacts the hormones and can make a woman’s menstrual cycle more irregular.” Additionally, excess cardio can also affect the pancreas. “Since women with PCOS usually have insulin resistance, excess cardio makes the person’s pancreas work overtime to produce enough insulin to meet the energy needs of the body, which can damage the pancreas.”

The expert suggested that the amount of cardio one does should depend on a person’s stamina and previous exercise activities. “More than 60 minutes of cardio can get too much for a lot of people,” he stressed.

“But, 30 minutes of cardio in a day for three times a week to three hours of cardio in a week has shown to give good results to PCOS patients,” he said.

