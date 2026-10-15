Cardiac arrest: What to do immediately if someone collapses

Cardiac arrest can happen suddenly, causing a person to collapse, become unresponsive and stop breathing normally. It occurs when the heart stops pumping blood effectively, depriving the brain and other vital organs of oxygen.

Recognising the signs and acting immediately can improve the person’s chances of survival.

“If you witness a suspected cardiac arrest, act immediately,” Dr Punya Pratap Kujur, Consultant Cardiologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, tells indianexpress.com, explaining the next steps below.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.