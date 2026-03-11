Cardi B uses oxygen mask after concert in Denver; why altitude sickness is no joke

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
American rapper Cardi B had a “breathless” moment during her recent concert in Denver, US. The I Like It star used an oxygen mask shortly after wrapping up her performance. Videos of the moment soon went viral, leaving her fans worried.
The performance took place in Denver, widely known as the “Mile High City”, which sits more than 5,000 ft above sea level, Complex.com reported. At this elevation, the air contains less oxygen than in most major US cities, making breathing more difficult, the report added.
Cardi B, however, appeared unfazed by the moment. In a backstage video, she addressed the situation with humour, joking about the city’s thin air and saying, “Denver air, it’s a different type of mf air.”
Watch here:
Cardi B was forced to use an oxygen mask backstage at her Denver show because of the high altitude:
“Denver air, it’s a different type of mf air”
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 10, 2026
Experts say that at high altitude, where oxygen availability is already reduced, this mismatch between oxygen supply and demand can lead to quicker fatigue, breathlessness, and reduced stamina. “Physical exertion increases the body’s need for oxygen. Activities such as dancing, running across the stage, and continuous singing require sustained lung and muscle activity, which significantly increases oxygen consumption,” Dr Pooja T, Senior Specialist Pulmonologist at Aster R V Hospital, Bengaluru, told indianexpress.com.
Dr Pooja stressed that even if performers are otherwise healthy, they can still feel breathless at high altitude. “Even healthy individuals who are physically fit may experience breathlessness, fatigue, or a feeling of not getting enough air when they first arrive at high altitudes,” she said. “For performers who are singing, dancing, and moving actively on stage, the body’s oxygen demand increases further, which can make the sensation of breathlessness more noticeable.”
Several travellers have used oxygen support temporarily at high altitude, with many vloggers documenting their experience in Leh. According to Dr Pooja, using supplemental oxygen briefly can help restore oxygen levels in the body and relieve symptoms such as breathlessness or dizziness and is completely safe.
“Many performers, athletes, and travellers use oxygen support temporarily at high altitude to recover faster after intense activity. However, it should only be used as a short-term measure and not as a substitute for proper acclimatisation. If someone experiences persistent symptoms, they should seek medical evaluation,” she said.
To spot early symptoms of altitude sickness, Dr Pooja asked performers and travellers to look for headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, disturbed sleep, and shortness of breath. “In more severe cases, individuals may develop persistent vomiting, confusion, difficulty walking, or severe breathlessness even at rest. These symptoms should never be ignored, as they may indicate worsening altitude illness and require medical attention,” she noted.
Regular travellers can also develop similar breathlessness to Cardi B, especially when visiting tourist spots at high altitude. Dr Pooja stressed that staying hydrated during such strenuous activity is crucial to reduce such symptoms.
“This is quite common among travellers visiting high-altitude destinations such as Leh or other Himalayan regions. Many people experience mild breathlessness, fatigue, or headaches during the first 24–48 hours due to reduced oxygen levels. Gradual acclimatisation, staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity initially, and allowing the body time to adjust can help reduce these symptoms,” she explained.