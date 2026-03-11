Cardi B uses oxygen mask after concert in Denver; why altitude sickness is no joke

American rapper Cardi B had a “breathless” moment during her recent concert in Denver, US. The I Like It star used an oxygen mask shortly after wrapping up her performance. Videos of the moment soon went viral, leaving her fans worried.

The performance took place in Denver, widely known as the “Mile High City”, which sits more than 5,000 ft above sea level, Complex.com reported. At this elevation, the air contains less oxygen than in most major US cities, making breathing more difficult, the report added.

Cardi B, however, appeared unfazed by the moment. In a backstage video, she addressed the situation with humour, joking about the city’s thin air and saying, “Denver air, it’s a different type of mf air.”