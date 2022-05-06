‘This is so validating to me’: Cara Delevingne praised for not hiding her psoriasis on the Met Gala red carpet

Every year, the Met Gala serves us some stunning (and bizarre!) looks that are discussed long after the event is over. One such look from the 2022 Met Gala has been of model-actor Cara Delevingne who walked down the red carpet wearing a red cropped jacket with matching tailored trousers. Much to everyone’s astonishment, she took the ‘gilded’ theme too literally as Delevingne shed her coat, revealing her upper body completely painted with metallic gold.

What left everyone in awe was the fact that the 29-year-old refused to hide her psoriasis flare-ups — visible on the front and back of her arms. Fans were quick to notice the actor’s brave statement about her health condition and thanked her for being courageous at a time when everyone is concerned about looking flawless.

“If Cara Delevingne can go on the red carpet in front of millions and show her psoriasis flare-up, then I can go out in my small town and show my lupus scars. We are both still beautiful,” a user wrote.

Another tweeted: “ok like I don’t really care too much about celebrities but Cara Delevingne leaving her psoriasis visible in her met gala look is so validating to me (I’ve been SO embarrassed by severe eczema I developed on my hands).”

According to a user on Twitter, psoriasis is not something to be ashamed of. “It’s wonderful how Cara Delevigne used a platform like the Met Gala to raise awareness about this chronic condition,” she wrote.

What is psoriasis?

It is an immune-mediated skin condition that causes red, itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, according to Mayo Clinic. While it is a common chronic disease with no cure, treatments are available to help one manage symptoms of psoriasis.

It occurs because the overactive immune system speeds up skin cell growth. “Symptoms often start between ages 15 and 25, but can start at any age. Men, women, and children of all skin colours can get psoriasis,” psoriasis.org notes.

In 2015, in an interview with The Times, Delevingne had revealed that some coworkers feared that her psoriasis was contagious. “People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something,” she had said.

