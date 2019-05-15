Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor’s special diet plan to get red carpet-ready revealed

Sonam Kapoor is known for her amazing red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. Her trailblazing looks, right from elaborate princess gowns to bridal wear, have been the talk of the town in the past. As glamorous as it looks, there is no doubt that it’s a tough job with numerous fitting and grueling workout sessions. All this to look the part!

We have heard celebrities abstaining from certain food items, including something as basic as salt. Seems like Sonam Kapoor is following a strict diet and workout routine too as revealed by her nutritionist Radhika Karle.

As Cannes involves a lot of high slits and backless outfits, Karle is focusing a lot on leg work. “Sonam’s back is never an issue, it tones up very quickly, but the upper body workout is still happening but mainly lots of legs”, she was quoted in the Filmfare.

“As far as her fitness regime is concerned, I train with her and we do two types of workouts – Pilates (she has the equipment in her home gym) so we work out on a reformer, we work out on what’s called a combo trailer and then we do some traditional mat Pilates as well. We usually do that in the mornings and then in the evenings, she does weight training followed by some cardio. The cardio could be like an interval training of cardio where she walks for a min, then jogs”, she adds.

At present, Kapoor is mostly on a home-cooked vegetarian diet with loads of fluids like water, coconut water and a concoction of a broken down protein – which is branched chain amino acid which she drinks while she’s working out.

“We don’t want to take any chances as far as her stomach is concerned for when she hits the red carpet at Cannes. We’re doing a lot of home food as well – sabzi, dal and rice”, she says. Keto currently being one of the range diet plans, Kapoor goes for Keto mocha coffee drinks when she is allowed to have cheat meals.