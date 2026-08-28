Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal undergoes fibroid surgery: ‘Not afraid, just irritated’

Chhavi Mittal, a breast cancer survivor, recently underwent surgery to remove a uterine fibroid. Taking to Instagram, the Family Vacation actor revealed that the fibroid had grown quickly due to the Tamoxifen medication she was taking. Expressing her frustration with the constant ups and downs of her health, further elaborated: “I hate this. This constant going back to square one and finding myself “recover” then “restrengthen” only to spiral back when I feel it’s all behind me. I’m not afraid, just irritated.”

Dr Jeyhan Dhabhar, Consultant Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Expert at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says fibroids are extremely common. They are non-cancerous growths arising from the muscle of the uterus, and in many women they may not cause any symptoms at all. Simply having a fibroid does not mean that a woman needs surgery, but at the same time, one should not take them lightly.