Cancer screening after 40: Why tumour markers can create ‘more confusion than clarity’

Oncologist Dr Tarang Krishna recently shared that people above the age of 40 should undergo certain medical tests regularly to stay protected against cancer. Sharing a list of recommended tests on his YouTube channel, Krishna said, “Agar aap 40 saal se upar ho cancer hone se bachna chahte ho toh aap ye 5 test apne aap zaroor karao: Live Function Test (LFT), Complete Blood Count (CBC), Kidney Function Test (KFT), Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), and Carbohydrate Antigen 19-9 (CA-19.9).”

Dr Krishna’s advice touches upon important aspects of preventive healthcare and early detection of chronic diseases like cancer. However, Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director, Surgical Oncology, at Aakash Healthcare, believes that tests such as CBC, LFT and KFT are useful indicators of overall health, but they do not independently diagnose or prevent cancer.

“Cancer screening requires more specific and evidence-based approaches,” he explains. “Tumour markers should not be universally recommended for everyone over 40 without symptoms, medical history, or risk factors.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why blanket tumour marker testing can backfire

Dr Giri warns that tumour markers such as PSA and CA-19.9 can sometimes create more confusion than clarity when used indiscriminately.

For instance, PSA levels may rise due to non-cancerous conditions like infections, inflammation, or benign enlargement of the prostate. Similarly, CA-19.9 can increase in several non-cancerous situations including smoking, liver disease, or gastrointestinal inflammation, he explains.

This creates three major concerns:

False reassurance: A person may have normal reports and still develop cancer later.

Unnecessary panic: Mildly elevated tumour markers often trigger anxiety and repeated investigations.

Overdiagnosis: Some cancers detected through aggressive screening may never become life-threatening but still lead to invasive procedures or treatment.

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“Screening should be based on age, symptoms, family history, and scientifically proven benefits, not fear,” says Dr Giri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tarang krishna (@drtarangkrishna)

Which cancer screenings are actually recommended after 40?

Evidence-based guidelines suggest that cancer screening should vary depending on age, gender, lifestyle, and personal risk profile, adds Dr Giri.

Here are some commonly recommended screenings:

For women

Regular mammograms for breast cancer screening

Pap smear or HPV testing for cervical cancer

For both men and women

Colorectal cancer screening through stool tests or colonoscopy beginning in midlife

For high-risk individuals

Low-dose CT scans for long-term smokers at risk of lung cancer

For prostate cancer

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PSA testing may be considered after informed discussions between a doctor and patient, particularly if risk factors are present. However, it is not recommended as a routine standalone screening test for all healthy adults.

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What should a preventive health check-up in your 40s actually include?

An ideal health check-up, according to Dr Giri, generally includes:

Blood pressure evaluation

Blood sugar testing

Lipid profile

Weight and BMI assessment

CBC, liver and kidney function tests

Thyroid testing if clinically needed

Vaccination review

Lifestyle counselling around sleep, nutrition, stress, exercise, smoking, and alcohol

“The real aim of preventive healthcare is sustainable wellness and early identification of common chronic diseases — not indiscriminate testing,” Dr Giri concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.