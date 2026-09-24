‘I did it’: Hina Khan visits 17,582-ft Khardung La

Two years ago, Hina Khan was fighting stage 3 breast cancer, sharing her journey to recovery on social media. Today, she visited one of India’s highest peaks in Ladakh, the famous Khardung La Pass, at an elevation of 17,582 feet above sea level, 40 km north of Leh.

Jubilant and excited at her achievement, Khan shared a reel on Instagram while enjoying the crisp mountain air, captioning it: “I did it, I did it, I did it.. 🧿Iss Bahadur ladki ki kahaani ek din Mai khud apne haathon se likhungi..For now let’s focus on this beautiful landscape..There is nothing like the astonishing Ladakh. It’s so, so surreal, truly mesmerised.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Is it safe for cancer patients to visit high altitudes?

Dr Vaishnavi Joshi, Consultant – Medical Oncology & Haemato – Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that for cancer patients, visiting a very high-altitude place such as Khardungla La requires extra planning.

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According to her, low oxygen can make the heart and lungs work harder and may cause headaches, tiredness, dizziness, faster breathing, and reduced exercise tolerance. “People who have anaemia, lung or heart problems, reduced fitness, recent surgery, or treatment-related weakness may feel these effects more strongly, while some cancer treatments can also affect blood counts, immunity or the lungs, so the same altitude may not be suitable for every patient,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Before travelling, Dr Joshi advises cancer patients to speak to their oncologist and check whether their current health and treatment allow high-altitude travel. Especially if they are receiving “chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or targeted treatment”. In such cases, she adds, they should carry all prescribed medicines, medical records, and emergency contacts.

Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. (Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan) Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. (Source: Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Do’s and don’ts to follow

Dr Joshi says that during the journey, one should “acclimatise gradually, rest after reaching high altitude, avoid heavy exercise initially, drink enough fluids, eat regular balanced meals, keep warm, protect from excessive sun exposure and cold” and always follow any advice about oxygen or other medicines given by the treating doctor.

She stresses that travel should ideally be planned when the patient is medically stable rather than during a period of significant treatment-related weakness.

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Warning signs to note

“The main do’s and don’ts are to listen to the body and avoid rushing or physically overexerting yourself, while patients should not ignore persistent headache, unusual breathlessness, chest discomfort, severe weakness, confusion, fainting, vomiting or difficulty walking,” Dr Joshi reiterates.

She also warns against consuming excessive alcohol and skipping medicines or medical appointments. “You should not assume that being able to tolerate normal activities at sea level means the body will respond similarly at high altitude,” she emphasises.

Dr Joshi points out that if serious or rapidly worsening symptoms occur, the person should stop exerting themselves, seek medical help, and move to a lower altitude when medically appropriate.

Finally, she says that since high-altitude illness can become serious, cancer patients should have an individual travel plan based on their “cancer type, treatment, blood counts, lung and heart health”, and overall recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.