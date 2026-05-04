‘To deal with the gang of criminals…’: Senior oncologist shares interesting analogy for understanding cancer ‘grade’ vs ‘stage’

A cancer diagnosis often comes with multiple terms that can feel overwhelming, especially when reports mention both ‘grade’ and ‘stage.’ While they may sound similar, they describe very different aspects of the disease. To simplify the concept, Dr Jayesh Sharma, a senior cancer surgeon, recently broke it down using a relatable analogy.

Explaining the idea of cancer grade, Dr Sharma said, “Imagine cancer to be a gang of criminals and the doctor to be the chief of police. To deal with the gang problem in the city (the body of the infected individual), the first thing that needs to be done is rounding up a few members and understanding the threat that they present,” shared the oncologist. “The range of the threat that is between an average college student and a dangerous career criminal is the grade.” In medical terms, this refers to how abnormal the cancer cells look compared to normal cells, and how quickly they are likely to grow, information that is typically obtained through a biopsy.

He then went on to explain cancer staging using the same analogy. “To deal with the gang of criminals, the second thing that needs to be done is finding out how deep they have penetrated within the city. To do this, the chief of police will likely need to go through CCTV footage or send their own people out in the field to get the necessary information,” he said. In practice, this involves imaging tests such as CT scans, PET-CT scans, MRI, or ultrasound to determine how far the cancer has spread in the body.

To further clarify, Dr Sharma illustrated how it works in breast cancer. “In stage one of breast cancer, a small mass is seen in the breast, which has not spread to the underarms. In the second stage, the mass slightly increases in size, and there is likely to be small masses forming in the underarms as well. In stage three, the mass has grow significantly bigger and is affecting the skin, and there a number of masses in the underarms. Stage four is when the cancer has spread beyond the breast and underarms to other organs such as the lungs, liver and brain.”

How should patients interpret the difference between cancer grade and stage when reading their reports?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Cancer grade and stage describe two different aspects of the disease, and both are equally important for patients to understand. Grade refers to how aggressive the cancer cells appear under a microscope, essentially indicating how fast the tumour is likely to grow and spread. Stage, on the other hand, reflects how far the cancer has already spread in the body at the time of diagnosis. Patients should read these together rather than in isolation, because a low-stage cancer can still be high-grade and behave aggressively, while a higher-stage cancer may sometimes be slower growing. Understanding both helps patients make sense of the disease behaviour and the rationale behind treatment recommendations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jayesh Sharma (@drjayeshsharma)

In what ways do grade and stage together influence treatment decisions and expected outcomes for patients?

Grade and stage together form the backbone of cancer treatment planning. Dr Reddy states that stage helps determine the extent of intervention required, such as whether surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation is needed, while grade influences how intensive or urgent that treatment should be.

For instance, he notes, an early-stage but high-grade tumour may still require aggressive therapy to prevent recurrence, whereas a lower-grade cancer might be managed more conservatively. “Expected outcomes, including survival rates and risk of relapse, are also closely tied to this combination, which is why oncologists rely on both parameters to personalise treatment strategies.”

Common misconceptions or fears patients have when they hear terms like ‘high grade’ or ‘advanced stage’

“One of the most common fears is that terms like ‘high grade’ or ‘advanced stage’ automatically mean a poor or hopeless prognosis, which is not always accurate,” stresses Dr Reddy. Patients often interpret these words in absolute terms without understanding the broader clinical context, including tumour type, response to treatment, and overall health.

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“Doctors play a critical role in breaking down these terms into clear, relatable explanations and emphasising that cancer outcomes vary widely. Reassurance should be balanced with clarity, focusing on what can be done next rather than just the label itself, which helps reduce anxiety and builds trust in the treatment process,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.