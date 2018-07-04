From garlic to salmon: Include these 10 foods in your diet to fight cancer

Do you have these 10 foods in your everyday diet? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Do you have these 10 foods in your everyday diet? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Every year cancer affects millions of people worldwide. Although the deadly disease doesn’t have a proper cause of origin, various reasons like poor diet, nutrition deficiency and ingestion of toxin-heavy foods can contribute to it. Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, on July 4, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor, who is famous for her roles in films like Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain is currently in New York for treatment.

Now while we pray for her speedy recovery, it is important to take care of ourselves as we never know when life can throw us a curveball. While many might argue that there’s nothing you can do to stop cancer, we believe that you can always do your bit. Start with these 10 foods that you can include in your everyday diet that might just help to keep cancer at bay.

Broccoli

This green veggie helps in fighting prostate, colon and bladder cancer. It is rich in fibre and contains sulforaphane, a particularly potent compound that boosts the body’s protective enzymes and flushes out cancer-causing chemicals.

Broccoli. (Source: Pixabay) Broccoli. (Source: Pixabay)

Oranges

Oranges contain vitamin C and antioxidant, which are required for preventing cancer. Eating citrus-rich fruits can cut the risk of many other diseases like reducing cholesterol, weight loss and making your skin look younger. Note: While eating oranges, do not mix it with other foods so that your body can consume their benefits fully.

Oranges. (Source: Pixabay) Oranges. (Source: Pixabay)

Green Tea

Green tea is full of antioxidants and helps prevent esophageal, lung, oral, liver, pancreatic and prostate cancer. It further contains polyphenols that help in cell replication and has anti-cancer properties.

Green tea. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Green tea. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ginger

Did you know ginger can actually trick the cancer cells into killing themselves? Moreover, it blocks ovarian cancer cells from growing, limiting its ability to spread. It also helps in relieving nausea and motion sickness and must be included in your everyday diet.

Ginger. (Source: File Photo) Ginger. (Source: File Photo)

Garlic

It has several antibacterial properties that can help ward off cancer in a number of ways and stop cancer cells from multiplying. It helps to kill the cancer cells for breast, colon, esophageal, and stomach cancers.

Garlic. (Source: File Photo) Garlic. (Source: File Photo)

Blueberries

Like oranges, blueberries too are rich in antioxidants. They neutralize free radicals, which are unstable compounds that can damage cells and lead to cancer.

Blueberries. (Source: File photo) Blueberries. (Source: File photo)

Apples

The statement “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” stands true even when it comes to cancer. This fruit has many disease-fighting benefits and helps in killing prostate and breast cancer cells.

Apples. (Source: File Photo) Apples. (Source: File Photo)

Salmon

It is rich in omega-3 fatty acid and is rich in vitamins, proteins and selenium, all of which helps in preventing liver cancer. Furthermore, it decreases the risk of heart attack.

Salmon. (Source: Thinkstock images) Salmon. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Lentils

Lentils help prevent bowel and breast cancer. They also help the body to produce enzymes that have anti-cancer benefits and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Lentils. (Source: File Photo) Lentils. (Source: File Photo)

