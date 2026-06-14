Can you reverse your thyroid naturally? Doctors answer

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A thyroid diagnosis often sends people down an internet rabbit hole. Between social media influencers promoting herbal remedies and wellness blogs promising “natural thyroid healing”, many people are left wondering whether diet, exercise and supplements can actually reverse thyroid problems.
But doctors say the reality is more complicated. “Most thyroid disorders cannot be completely reversed naturally,” says Dr Nimitt Nagda, consulting physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The short answer is yes — but only to a certain extent. While healthy habits can support overall well-being, experts say they should be viewed as complementary measures rather than substitutes for medical treatment.
“They usually cannot restore normal thyroid hormone levels on their own in people with diagnosed thyroid disease. Medical treatment is often necessary for patients,” Dr Nagda clarifies.
Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, agrees. “In most cases, thyroid disorders do not disappear solely through natural approaches. While good nutrition, regular exercise, and stress management can support thyroid health, they are generally not enough to correct an underlying thyroid condition without appropriate medical guidance,” she says.
In some situations, yes. According to the experts, temporary thyroid dysfunction may sometimes resolve without long-term medication.
“Thyroid hormone levels can sometimes normalize on their own when the dysfunction is temporary, such as after certain infections, pregnancy-related thyroid changes, or short-term inflammation of the thyroid gland,” says Dr Ullal.
Dr Nagda adds that some temporary thyroid conditions, including thyroiditis and mild thyroid dysfunction after pregnancy, may improve without medication. However, many long-term thyroid disorders usually require constant medical monitoring or treatment.
Many people panic after seeing a mildly elevated TSH level on a blood test, but doctors say the number alone does not determine treatment. “For a mildly elevated TSH around 7.13, treatment depends on symptoms, age, thyroid, and even overall health,” says Dr Nagda.
Dr Ullal also confirms. “The decision depends on factors such as whether the person has symptoms, thyroid antibody levels, pregnancy status, and how thyroid tests change over time,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Importantly, a TSH level around 7 does not automatically mean lifelong treatment. “In some individuals, thyroid levels may normalise on follow-up testing, while others may need ongoing monitoring or treatment depending on the cause,” says Dr Ullal. Some mildly elevated TSH levels may improve over time, particularly if the elevation is temporary.
Experts strongly advise against replacing prescribed treatment with remedies promoted online.
According to Dr Ullal, relying only on herbal supplements, kelp products, home remedies or alternative therapies may allow thyroid dysfunction to worsen.
Dr Nagda also specifically cautions against self-medicating with remedies such as ashwagandha, iodine supplements, coconut oil, herbal detox drinks or selenium supplements.
“Untreated thyroid disorders can lead to worsening symptoms, heart problems, and fertility issues in the near future,” he cautions.
So while a healthy lifestyle can certainly support thyroid health, but most thyroid disorders cannot be reversed through natural remedies alone. If you have been diagnosed with a thyroid condition or have abnormal thyroid test results, consult a doctor before making changes to your treatment plan.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.