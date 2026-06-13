Can you really become a morning person in just three days?

Can you shift your circadian rhythm in just three days? (Image: Freepik)

If you have ever dragged yourself out of bed after hitting snooze for the fifth time and wondered whether “morning people” are simply a different species, neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman has a bold claim: it takes just three days of pain to become one.

Speaking on a podcast with Chris Williamson, Huberman suggested that shifting your body clock may be less about forcing an early bedtime and more about aggressively resetting your mornings.

His prescription? Wake up at the same early hour—say, 5 am—even if you slept late the previous night. Then immediately expose yourself to sunlight, get some exercise, have caffeine (carefully), eat if you wish, and engage in social interaction.