How to hit 120g of protein on 1500 calories: Why timing your macros matters more than the total count

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Digital creator Pooja Chandwani, popular for shooting food and travel vlogs on social media, recently shared a video on everything she eats in a day, which roughly amounts to about 120 grams of protein on 1500 calories daily.
Starting the day with dry fruits, a cup of chai and 2 large eggs with whole wheat bread, she drinks a protein shake an hour later. For lunch, she has dal, rice, tawa paneer and some slices of cucumber paired with a glass of buttermilk. Dinner is chicken spaghetti, followed by a few cubes of dark chocolate.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, starting your day with protein can be helpful as it supports muscle repair, improves fullness, and helps stabilise blood sugar levels, especially during workouts. A general guideline for daily protein intake is 0.8 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, but for active women who regularly strength train or participate in intense workouts, a higher protein intake may be appropriate.
However, she reiterated that needs can vary based on body weight, workout intensity, kidney health, and total calorie intake. Protein targets should always be tailored to the individual.
Based on Chandwani’s meal plan, eggs, dairy, and plant-based protein powders are excellent choices to help meet daily protein needs. “But planning and spreading protein across meals is more important than depending on a single source,” said Sheikh.
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Achieving a well-rounded protein intake involves diversifying your protein sources. “While animal products like lean meats, poultry, and fish are excellent protein providers, plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa can be equally effective,” said Ekta Singhwal, a dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.
Including a variety of protein-rich foods ensures you receive a spectrum of essential amino acids crucial for bodily functions. Protein shakes or bars supplement the meal plan, she added.
Strategic meal planning can help you distribute your protein intake evenly throughout the day. “Instead of loading up on proteins during one meal, consider incorporating protein-rich options into each meal and snack,” said Singhwal, explaining how this approach aids in better digestion and utilisation of amino acids by the body.
However, if you have pre-existing kidney issues, excessive protein intake can put additional stress on your kidneys, and sometimes even lead to increased calcium excretion. “Ensure you’re getting enough calcium from your diet or supplements to maintain healthy bones,” she said, adding that it’s crucial to consult with your doctor to determine the appropriate protein intake for your specific health needs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.