How to hit 120g of protein on 1500 calories: Why timing your macros matters more than the total count

Digital creator Pooja Chandwani, popular for shooting food and travel vlogs on social media, recently shared a video on everything she eats in a day, which roughly amounts to about 120 grams of protein on 1500 calories daily.

Starting the day with dry fruits, a cup of chai and 2 large eggs with whole wheat bread, she drinks a protein shake an hour later. For lunch, she has dal, rice, tawa paneer and some slices of cucumber paired with a glass of buttermilk. Dinner is chicken spaghetti, followed by a few cubes of dark chocolate.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.