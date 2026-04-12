Can you actually eat honey on a strict sugar-free diet?

As more people try to reduce their sugar intake, questions about natural sweeteners are becoming common. One ingredient that often sparks confusion is honey. Because it’s natural, many assume it may be allowed even on a no-sugar diet. A user recently asked a similar question on Quora: Can I eat honey on a no-sugar diet?

To understand whether honey fits into such diets, we spoke with Veena V, the chief clinical dietitian and head of the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster Whitefield.

Does honey count as sugar?

According to the expert, honey is technically a form of sugar because of its composition. “It’s a combination of glucose and fructose – simple sugars or carbohydrates.”