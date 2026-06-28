Can Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics donate blood?

Having diabetes does not automatically make you ineligible to donate blood (Image: Express Archive)

Many people assume that having diabetes automatically makes them ineligible to donate blood. But is it true? According to Dr Ashish Saini, Consultant Endocrinologist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, Delhi, that’s a myth.

“Having diabetes does not automatically make you ineligible to donate blood. In fact, many people living with diabetes can donate blood safely and regularly,” he tells indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What determines whether a person with diabetes can donate?

If blood sugar levels are stable and the perosn meets the standard donor eligibility criteria, blood donation may be possible (Image: Freepik) If blood sugar levels are stable and the perosn meets the standard donor eligibility criteria, blood donation may be possible (Image: Freepik)

The key factor is not simply having diabetes, but how well the condition is being managed. “If blood sugar levels are stable and the individual meets the standard donor eligibility criteria, blood donation may be possible,” says Dr Saini.