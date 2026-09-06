Try Twinkle Khanna’s 5 minute DIY vegetable wash: ‘Baking soda isn’t just for cakes’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Twinkle Khanna feels nothing makes you question an innocent-looking lauki quite like wondering what came home on it from the sabzi market. In an episode of Spacelift by Tweak India, the author shared her go-to veggie-washing trick to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination and tummy aches.
“Baking soda isn’t just for cakes. I use this solution to try and wash off pesticides. Clean your fruits and vegetables in this baking soda, vinegar and water liquid for 5-10 minutes, scrub gently with hands, and then rinse thoroughly and dry well,” she shared in the Instagram video.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But does this hack actually work? We reached out to health experts and found out.
Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, says that not washing vegetables and fresh produce thoroughly can lead to bacterial contamination like Cyclospora, which can cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhoea, and multiple episodes that may lead to dehydration. Therefore, washing fresh produce is crucial.
Pesticides can be eliminated from some vegetables by soaking them in a vinegar or baking soda solution. Peeling fruits and vegetables can help remove the outer layer, which may have more pesticides, if at all possible, she says, adding that in order to remove dirt and pesticides from fruits and vegetables with tough skins, you can also use a vegetable brush.
According to Dr Aishwarya, here’s what else you can do to ensure your veggies are clean before you bring them near the pan:
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, adds that a common mistake people make is storing all vegetables together without considering their needs. Another is overstuffing the refrigerator. “Crowding reduces air circulation and can affect freshness. People often ignore damaged or spoiled vegetables; one spoiled item can affect others stored nearby,” she tells indianexpress.com.
She suggests thinking of vegetables as fresh produce, and not shelf items. “A few small habits, such as removing excess moisture, storing them correctly, and using them on time, can help preserve quality, reduce food waste, and support food safety,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.