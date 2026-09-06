Try Twinkle Khanna’s 5 minute DIY vegetable wash: ‘Baking soda isn’t just for cakes’

Twinkle Khanna feels nothing makes you question an innocent-looking lauki quite like wondering what came home on it from the sabzi market. In an episode of Spacelift by Tweak India, the author shared her go-to veggie-washing trick to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination and tummy aches.

“Baking soda isn’t just for cakes. I use this solution to try and wash off pesticides. Clean your fruits and vegetables in this baking soda, vinegar and water liquid for 5-10 minutes, scrub gently with hands, and then rinse thoroughly and dry well,” she shared in the Instagram video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.